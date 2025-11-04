Vodafone IoT Partners with Iridium to Provide its Customers with NTN NB-IoT Connectivity

Through this partnership, Vodafone IoT will gain access to Iridium NTN Direct – the 3GPP standards-based service providing NB-IoT and direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity – keeping its customers and their assets ubiquitously connected.

Planned for commercial launch in 2026, Iridium NTN Direct will connect Vodafone IoT's NB-IoT customers using the Iridium® network for data messaging, tracking, and real-time monitoring for IoT, automotive, and industrial devices. This is particularly valuable for industries that demand connectivity in extremely remote locations – such as windfarms, oil pipelines, shipping tracking and emergency services.

"Iridium NTN Direct stands out among NTN and NB-IoT services by offering MNOs – like Vodafone IoT – an unmatched combination of truly global coverage, reliability, and capability," said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium. "This collaboration will help transform the landscape of global connectivity by providing uncompromised scalability and advancing our shared vision to connect and empower enterprise assets and people everywhere."

Erik Brenneis, CEO of Vodafone IoT, said: "We are extremely excited to announce this new partnership with Iridium, which opens the door to a new generation of IoT connectivity. By using direct-to-device satellite connectivity, new and existing customers will benefit from truly global coverage – meaning they can reliably connect their devices in corners of the world where they can't today. This marks a significant step in our mission to connect everything, everywhere."

With a history of providing safety of life services with the highest reliability, the Iridium network is ideal for D2D and NB-IoT services. Operating on globally coordinated L-band spectrum with proven infrastructure, Iridium has an established track record of providing reliable, weather-resilient, and low-power connectivity at scale. This provides a critical advantage for NB-IoT and D2D applications, where consistent performance in remote and mobile environments matters most.

Upon successful integration and testing, Iridium and Vodafone IoT plan to launch a full commercial service for customers across the globe.

For more information about Iridium NTN Direct visit: https://www.iridium.com/ntn-direct/

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice, data, and PNT satellite network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2024, Iridium acquired Satelles and its positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) service. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services, and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

About Vodafone IoT

Vodafone IoT is a global leader in managed IoT connectivity services. With over 215 million devices connected across more than 180 countries, we provide businesses with reliable and secure IoT solutions, enabling them to effectively manage, monitor, and operate their IoT devices.

Our extensive network partnerships, spanning over 760 networks worldwide, allows us to deliver global IoT solutions that empower businesses to digitalise, transform and maximise the benefits of IoT.

By adopting IoT, businesses can benefit from smarter resource management, reducing emissions, and enhancing operational efficiency – helping them to operate more sustainably.

For more information, please visit Vodafone IoT, follow us on X at @VodafoneIoT or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafoneIoT.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has based these statements on its current expectations and the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the capabilities, benefits and availability of the Iridium NTN Direct service and Iridium's expected relationship with Vodafone. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "anticipates," "may," "can," "believes," "expects," "projects," "intends," "likely," "will," "to be" and other expressions that are predictions or indicate future events, trends or prospects. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Iridium to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties regarding the development, marketing and availability of the Iridium NTN Direct service and its integration with Vodafone's services, the company's ability to maintain the health, capacity and content of its satellite constellation, as well as general industry and economic conditions, and competitive, legal, governmental and technological factors. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include those factors listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 13, 2025, as well as other filings Iridium makes with the SEC from time to time. There is no assurance that Iridium's expectations will be realized. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Iridium's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Iridium's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Iridium undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

