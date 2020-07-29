Vodafone Chooses BlackBerry AtHoc for Secure Crisis Communications Offering

WATERLOO, ON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced an expanded partnership with Vodafone to offer BlackBerry® AtHoc® as its emergency alert and crisis communications solution. Greater Manchester Police and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service are the first two customers who have selected BlackBerry AtHoc to deliver secure communications and real-time alerts through this partnership.

"BlackBerry and Vodafone, one of the largest telecommunication companies in the world, have had an ongoing relationship since 1999. We are excited to expand this relationship and now offer the comprehensive BlackBerry AtHoc critical event management solution to Vodafone's business and government customers in the UK," said Christoph Erdmann, Senior Vice President of Secure Communications at BlackBerry. "The solution can be deployed quickly to enable the most secure real-time information exchange across organizations, their people and devices, so that leaders can make informed and safety-critical decisions in times of crisis."

BlackBerry AtHoc transforms how organizations work together to ensure business operations recover quickly and people stay safe during critical events. It enables organizations, like Greater Manchester Police and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, to share critical safety and operational information within the organization and with other organizations in Greater Manchester to better protect the community and respond more efficiently.

"We chose the secure and reliable BlackBerry AtHoc messaging platform to allow us to share and receive real time information across our business and police operations," said Darren Spurgeon, Police Inspector at Greater Manchester Police. "BlackBerry AtHoc will help us rapidly respond to internal operational issues and ensure accurate information is shared across multiple police departments and personnel using both analog and digital channels."

"We are delighted to add BlackBerry AtHoc to our portfolio of security solutions. It will help customers such as Greater Manchester Police and Fire connect with their frontline staff quickly and securely," said Anne Sheehan, Business Director at Vodafone UK.

Vodafone is a BlackBerry Platinum Partner. Vodafone's in-house engineers, consultants, architects and desk-based support staff are trained and certified on BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry Spark® Suites solutions.

To learn more about how BlackBerry AtHoc provides secure communications to keep people safe and operations running, please visit https://www.blackberry.com/us/en/products/blackberry-athoc.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/726868/BlackBerry_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.blackberry.com



SOURCE BlackBerry Limited