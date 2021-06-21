Vocational Training Vs. Academic Education: Tutors International Explains Why a Home Tutor Means Parents Don't Have to Choose

When a young person exhibits a particular talent for something outside of the mainstream school curriculum, parents can feel torn between nurturing their talent and ensuring high-quality academic foundations. Elite tuition company, Tutors International (TI), say that a full-time home tutor is the best way to accommodate vocational training without it being at the expense of a first-rate education.

Tutors International is a private tutoring company specialising in finding the perfect full-time residential tutor for HNW and UHNW families. They conduct a customised global search for the perfect tutor for each Client, as per their individual specifications.

This tailored recruitment process means that Tutors International have had over twenty years of experience sourcing high-quality private tutors for a spectrum of specialist circumstances and needs. Included in this is finding tutors that work to support children with an extra-curricular focus. This could be that they cover academic studies on a flexible timetable that accommodates training in a different discipline, or this could be that the tutor themselves doubles as a coach or trainer in a hybrid role.

Schooling for Young Athletes and Sportspeople

Tutors International has found that the demand for home tutors for budding young athletes has risen. Intensive training programmes and frequent travel for competitions mean that mainstream schooling is not compatible with the lifestyle of young sportspeople. Education Consultant and Founder of Tutors International, Adam Caller, says this should not mean young people pursue their goals at the expense of a superior education:

"The right home tutor works with the family's lifestyle and goals, and nurtures whatever aptitudes and talents their student wishes to pursue. Many parents feel that when their child exhibits a natural gift for an extra-curricular endeavour, that they have to choose whether to pursue that path or continue with academic study. This is a false dichotomy if you consider a personalised full-time home tutor."

"Tutors International has recruited for a variety of these roles, but one that comes to mind is a boy called Alex who competed in Karting at an international level. Since Alex had one of our private tutors – who doubled as his personal trainer – he achieved incredible success in his karting career, whilst also excelling in his studies. One-on-one private tuition can be a fast and effective way of transforming children's learning and sporting performance. For Alex, his sporting commitments weren't restricted by his schooling, and similarly, his education didn't suffer despite extensive karting practice and races."

It's not just international Karting that TI tutors have supported; one young man in Italy wanted to become a tennis professional and was unable to fit his tennis training around standard schooling. His parents wanted him to attend a full-time training facility without any reduction in the quality of his education. TI sourced the perfect Tutor for him. The Tutor prepared the boy for a full range of GCSEs, which the boy passed at A* and A, and then the parents opted for a US College. This meant a change of Tutor to the US system. The boy was then accepted to Columbia – all whilst committing to dedicated tennis training.

TI have recruited Tutors with equestrian experience, sailing qualifications and even diving expertise. No matter how specialist the vocation, a bespoke Tutor will be found to accommodate it alongside academic teaching.

Billie Eilish: Homeschooling Actors, Singers, Performers

A specialist home tutor is also ideal for young people with careers in the performing arts. Young dancers, actors and singers require extensive training and travel, and this doesn't have to mean a disrupted education. A full-time home tutor can work around jobs and training and even travel with them to job locations.

Billie Eilish is likely the most famous popstar in the world at the moment. She has brought homeschooling into the media focus and public discussion, as she and her brother were home-schooled to allow them to pursue musical endeavours. As well as accommodating her musical talents, homeschooling also allowed Billie to practice horse-riding and aerial arts. Homeschooling made for "a household that emphasized creativity" (Los Angeles Times). Every household will want to emphasise different qualities and practices, but the idea of a bespoke home tutor is that whatever they are, they can be cultivated.

Passing the Torch in Family Businesses

The nature of Tutors International's UHNW clientele means that many of the Clients' children are set to follow in the footsteps of their parents; these could be world leaders or global business people. For this reason, Clients will want to instil skillsets and critical thinking from a young age to best prepare them for potential roles later in life. This kind of coaching can also be done with a perfectly matched tutor.

Tutors International: World Leaders in Full-Time Home Tutors

Ultimately, a full-time home tutor allows autonomy. It permits greater agency over what young people wish to pursue and does so without parents feeling as if encouraging vocational endeavours is in conflict with a superlative education. The world-class standards of Tutors International make them the best choice for tailored home tuition in the premium education market.

If you are looking at ways to accommodate an extra-curricular talent in your child, or find a flexible and customised approach to education for your family, make a preliminary enquiry with Tutors International today: https://www.tutors-international.com/contact/client-enquiries/

