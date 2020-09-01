VNA and PACS Market Worth $4.89 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research®

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "VNA Market and PACS Market by Procurement (Departmental and Enterprise), Delivery (On Premise, Hybrid, Cloud Based), Vendor (PACS, Independent Software, Infrastructure), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers) – Global Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research®, the VNA & PACS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to reach $4.89 billion by 2027.

In recent years, medical imaging technology is developing at a rapid pace. Although medical images are of the highest quality and resolution these days, there are still some concerns when it comes to archiving and storage of these images. To ensure proper image archiving, electronic systems have been developed not only to store imaging data, but also to retrieve, share, and disseminate medical images. This has led to the growing adoption of PACS and VNA. PACS allows both storage and access of medical images, including CT and MRI scans, ultrasounds, and standard digital X-rays. VNA stores medical images in a standard format with a standard interface. Therefore, images stored in VNA can be accessed through any workstation, irrespective of the vendor. While PACS is focused on improving the workflow with an emphasis on storage and retrieval, VNA is mostly concentrated on providing back-up and archiving images even if the vendors change.

Impact of COVID-19 on the VNA Market and PACS Market – Rising Demand for CT during COVID-19 Drives the Market

Computed tomography (CT) is playing a crucial role in the diagnosis and evaluation of COVID-19. As a result, there is a high demand for portable CT devices in hospitals with COVID-19 wards. Portable CT devices facilitate image processing and upload onto PACS for immediate reporting and analysis. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic forced key industry players to take immediate action towards controlling the spread of the infection.

Siemens Healthineers was one of the first players to transport a batch of mobile CT devices to Huanggang City (China). Alibaba (China) also developed a patient ward-based COVID-19 diagnosis tool that can analyze CT images and complete disease diagnosis within 20 seconds, with more than 96% accuracy. Another example is that of Valencian Region Medical Image Bank (BIMCV). Their dataset contains chest X-ray images CXR (CR, DX) & CT imaging of COVID-19 patients along with their radiological findings and locations, pathologies, radiological reports (Spanish), DICOM metadata, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and Immunoglobulin G (IgG) & Immunoglobulin M (IgM) diagnostic antibody tests.

Also, devices like Vscan Extend handheld ultrasound can be used to help assess and monitor the progression of acute respiratory diseases like COVID-19. Patients suffering from acute respiratory and cardiovascular diseases can be tracked with deep and shallow scanning for lungs and cardiovascular conditions with a single probe. Its portability, ease of use, and PACS/cloud storage solutions make it an ideal tool.

Hence, the need for CT during COVID-19 and higher adoption of telehealth is driving the growth of the PACS & VNA market.

The VNA & PACS market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027 by product and end user. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country level.

Based on procurement model, the departmental PACS segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall PACS market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing imaging data in various departments, such as radiology, cardiology, ophthalmology, oncology, endoscopy, teleradiology, dermatology, pathology, neurology, and dentistry. However, the enterprise PACS segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to better accessibility of medical images.

Based on delivery model, the on-premise PACS segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall PACS market in 2020. Advantages such as high security, control over images, and comparatively lower latency than web/cloud-based PACS are driving the adoption of this delivery model. However, the web/cloud-based PACS segment is offering new revenue pockets for players due to the flexibility of working from remote areas and easy scalability.

Based on VNA vendor type, the PACS vendors segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall VNA market in 2020. The large share is attributed to the various traditional PACS companies, usually medical imaging modalities and medical IT companies, which are offering VNA as an extension to their imaging portfolio. However, the independent software vendors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increase in VNA-only companies that are primarily focused on providing VNA solutions and advanced enterprise VNA.

Based on delivery model, the on-premise VNA segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall VNA market in 2020. The factors such as greater security, control over images, and lower latency than cloud storage are driving the growth of this segment. However, the hybrid VNA models segment is rapidly gaining traction as it keeps the most urgent images on-premise and stores backups in leased cloud space.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall VNA and PACS market in 2020. There is a higher demand for the adoption of PACS and VNA in hospitals to manage the growing imaging data.

Geographically, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global VNA & PACS market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Factors such as higher acceptance of advanced technologies, easy accessibility to medical image management solutions, and the presence of many leading medical players are driving the growth of the North American market. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of the APAC region include rising investment in the healthcare sector, growing number of healthcare facilities, rising installation of imaging modalities, and government programs aiming to increase the utilization of EMR & telehealth services.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years (2017–2020). The VNA & PACS market witnessed a number of new product launches, partnerships, agreements & collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions. For instance, in July 2020, Sectra AB (Sweden) partnered with CHRISTUS Health (U.S.) to install modules for radiology, cardiology, and mammography as well as VNA to store all departmental imaging. Also, in August 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) acquired Carestream Health's Healthcare Information Systems business to expand its current enterprise diagnostic informatics solutions portfolio.

Some of the key players operating in the VNA and PACS market are Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A. (U.S.), GE Company (U.S.), Hyland Software, Inc. (U.S.), Merge Healthcare Inc. (U.S.), Mach7 Technologies (Australia), Change Healthcare Inc. (U.S.), Novarad Corporation (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Sectra AB (Sweden), ASPYRA, LLC (U.S.), INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd (South Korea), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), NTT DATA Corporation (Japan), and Cerner Corporation (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

PACS Market, by Procurement Model

Departmental PACS

Radiology PACS



Cardiology PACS



Others Departmental PACS

Enterprise PACS

PACS Market, by Delivery Model

On-premise PACS

Web-based PACS

VNA Market, by Procurement Model

Enterprise VNA

Multi-departmental VNA



Multi-site VNA

Departmental VNA

VNA Market, by Delivery Model

On-premise VNA

Hybrid VNA

Web/Cloud-based VNA

VNA Market, by Vendor Type

PACS Vendors

Independent Software Vendors

Infrastructure Vendors

VNA & PACS Market, by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other End Users

VNA & PACS Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Japan



China



India



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

