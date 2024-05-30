VNA & PACS Market to be Worth $6.50 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'VNA & PACS Market by Procurement (PACS [Departmental {Radiology, Mammography, Dental} Enterprise] VNA [Enterprise, Multi-site] [CT, Angiography, MRI, Ultrasound]), Delivery (On Premise, Cloud, Hybrid), Vendor Type, and End User — Global Forecast to 2031,' published by Meticulous Research®.

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) is a medical archive system that allows planning and managing the life cycle of the medical files stored on it, while Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) is the system that electronically stores images. Both VNA & PACS play an important part in medical image management for aiding diagnosis, comparing images between patients or within the same patient at different time points to assess the progress of the disease, and evaluating prognosis.

The growth of this market is driven by factors such as the increasing investments in medical imaging technologies, growing demand for imaging equipment, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities, rising geriatric imaging volumes, growing big data presence in healthcare, and growing healthcare IT & EHR adoption. Moreover, the integration of PACS/VNA with EMR, penetration of artificial intelligence (AI) in medical imaging, rising adoption of hybrid & cloud-based medical imaging solutions, and rapidly growing telehealth market are expected to offer significant market growth opportunities.

However, the longer product lifecycle of VNA and budgetary constraints restrain the market's growth. Additionally, data migration and lack of interoperability pose challenges to the market's growth.

The Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Imaging Modalities is Driving the Market's Growth

Diagnostic imaging has transformed patient care and the practice of medicine by improving diagnosis & treatment. It also helps patients avoid unnecessary procedures. These benefits have boosted the demand for medical imaging services. Earlier, imaging was considered a tool for disease diagnosis; however, with technological innovations, it is now used to treat, manage, and predict illnesses. Medical imaging has become essential in the diagnosis & treatment of almost all major medical conditions, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, trauma, and neurological conditions. Technological advancements in modalities, including MRI, PET, CT, and ultrasound, have helped transform modern healthcare. Applying 3D and 4D technologies in radiology can help capture better images for improved diagnoses. Moreover, automation, reproducibility, and portability continue to be major trends driving the use of ultrasound equipment. Some of the key technological innovations in medical imaging are as follows:

Digital Twins are becoming another focus area in the healthcare sector. Siemens Healthineers ( Germany ) discussed its organ digital twin technology powered by AI, which simulates an organ's physiology to help doctors choose therapies with the best possible outcomes as tested virtually on the digital twin.

) discussed its organ digital twin technology powered by AI, which simulates an organ's physiology to help doctors choose therapies with the best possible outcomes as tested virtually on the digital twin. Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) or 3D mammography has become the new standard in breast imaging due to dramatic improvements in lesion visibility and early cancer detection.

The evolution of Digital Radiography (DR) or X-ray has increasingly moved the modality into the mobile space. Healthcare providers can conduct imaging exams anywhere by placing digital X-ray equipment onto a mobile cart-based system.

Advanced imaging modalities have a significant impact on storage capacity requirements. As the actual imaging process progresses using advanced imaging modalities, there is a parallel and equally significant improvement in the handling of medical images and associated workflows. Such advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities are expected to propel the demand for medical image management solutions, such as PACS and VNA.

The PACS market is segmented based on Procurement Model (Departmental PACS [Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Mammography PACS {Traditional Mammography PACS, Vendor Neutral Mammography PACS}, Dental PACS, Other Departmental PACS], Enterprise PACS), Delivery Mode (On-Premise PACS, Web/Cloud-Based PACS), VNA market by Procurement Model (Enterprise VNA [Multi-Departmental VNA, Multi-Site VNA], Departmental VNA), Delivery Mode (On-Premise VNA, Hybrid VNA, Web/Cloud-Based VNA), VNA & PACS market as combined by Imaging Modality (Angiography, Computed Tomography (CT), Mammography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound, Other Imaging Modalities), Vendor Type (Independent Software Vendors, PACS Vendors, Infrastructure Vendors), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End Users) and Geography.. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market players over the past three to four years. Some of the key players operating in the VNA & PACS market are Novarad Corporation (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Agfa-Gevaert NV (Belgium), Mach7 Technologies (Australia), GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Sectra AB (Sweden), Bridgehead Software, Ltd. (U.K.), INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Hyland Software, Inc. (U.S.), ASPYRA, LLC (U.S.), Merative L.P. (U.S.), SoftTeam Solutions Pvt Ltd. (India), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), and Neusoft Corporation (China).

Among the procurement models of PACS covered in this report, in 2024, the departmental PACS segment is expected to account for the larger share of the PACS market. The departmental PACS help in quick access to images and rapid retrieval of images acquired from multiple modalities. This solution is majorly required in radiology departments due to the large amount of imaging data generated and stored, driving its demand.

Among the delivery modes for PACS covered in this report, in 2024, the on-premise PACS segment is expected to account for the larger share of the PACS market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the various advantages offered by on-premise PACS, such as high security, control over images, and comparatively lower latency than web/cloud-based PACS are the factors contributing to the significant market share of this segment.

Among the procurement models of VNA covered in this report, in 2024, the enterprise VNA segment is expected to account for the larger share of the VNA market. The enterprise VNA covers multiple sites, typically for covering all the imaging data from multiple systems, departments, facilities, and vendors, into a centralized clinical data foundation. It consolidates medical image data from multiple imaging departments into a master directory and corresponding consolidated storage solution, thus replacing the individual archives associated with departmental PACS. As a result, the enterprise VNA effectively becomes the unified image data repository for the electronic medical record (EMR) system, contributing to the significant market share of this segment.

Among the delivery modes for VNA covered in this report, in 2024, the on-premise VNA segment is expected to account for the larger share of the VNA market. On-premise VNA allows the use of multi-vendor architecture that reduces the risk of data breaches and external attacks. Also, with this model, the buyer has full control of the decision as to when to implement a software upgrade, which gives the buyer time to test the upgrade and train employees on new features. The on-premise VNA can reuse existing servers and storage hardware, lower latency than cloud storage, greater security, and control over images are the factors driving the growth of this segment.

Among the imaging modalities covered in this report, in 2024, the computed tomography (CT) segment is expected to account for the larger share of the VNA & PACS market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to the increased demand for imaging services due to numerous factors, such as the increasing demand for early detection and the increasing number of chronic diseases. This increasing demand has necessitated the use of VNA and PACS technologies for effective CT image storage, retrieval, and administration.

Among the vendor types covered in this report, in 2024, the independent software vendors segment is expected to account for the larger share of the VNA & PACS market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of hospitals, community centers, and diagnostic imaging centers that are turning towards independent software vendors. Technological innovations in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, machine learning, and interoperability standards enable independent software providers to develop more advanced software, which is loaded with features like VNA and PACS, driving the growth of this segment.

Among end users covered in this report, in 2024, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the VNA & PACS market. PACS and VNA solutions are being progressively used by hospitals to replace traditional hardcopy-based medical images, such as film archives. There is a growing adoption of VNA among hospitals for image storage and documents, such that they can be accessed in a vendor-neutral manner by other systems. This technology allows medical facilities to switch their pre-existing PACS without having to migrate or convert data. Unlike PACS, a VNA system enables long-term storage and management are the factors contributing to the significant market share of this segment.

Based on geography, the global VNA & PACS market is segmented into North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global VNA & PACS market. North America's major market share can be attributed to the presence of major VNA & PACS companies, advanced healthcare & health IT infrastructure, increasing demand for standard-based medical image archiving & non-DICOM content management, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities & image management solutions, rapid growth in geriatric imaging volumes, growing focus on value-based care, and growing big data presence in healthcare.

However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market can be attributed to the rising investment in the healthcare sector for improving healthcare infrastructure and digital health, the adoption of advanced imaging modalities into the healthcare industry, and the presence of major VNA & PACS software developers in countries such as China, India, Singapore, and Japan, and technological advancements related to diagnostic imaging, and, government initiatives aiming to increase the utilization of EMR and telehealth services.

Scope of the Report:

PACS Market Assessment—by Procurement Model

Departmental PACS Traditional Mammography PACS Vendor Neutral Mammography PACS

Radiology PACS



Cardiology PACS



Mammography PACS



Dental PACS



Other Departmental PACS

Enterprise PACS

Note: Other departmental PACS include pathology, ophthalmology, and orthopedics PACS.

PACS Market Assessment —by Delivery Mode

On-Premise PACS

Web/Cloud-Based PACS

VNA Market Assessment—by Procurement Model

Enterprise VNA

Multi-Departmental VNA



Multi-Site VNA

Departmental VNA

VNA Market Assessment—by Delivery Mode

On-Premise VNA

Hybrid VNA

Web/Cloud-Based VNA

VNA & PACS Market Assessment—by Imaging Modality

Computed Tomography (CT)

Angiography

Mammography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Other Imaging Modalities

Note: Other imaging modalities include X-rays and Positron emission tomography (PET).

VNA & PACS Market Assessment—by Vendor Type

Independent Software Vendors

PACS Vendors

Infrastructure Vendors

VNA & PACS Market Assessment—by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

Note: Other end users include universities/education centers, government & non-government organizations, and academic research institutes.

VNA & PACS Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

