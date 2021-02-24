VLP BioTech, Inc. Announces an Immunotherapy Designed for the Treatment of Chronic HBV/HDV Infections

- VLP BioTech Has Developed a Vaccine-Based Viral-Entry-Inhibitor for the Treatment of Chronic HBV/HDV.

- The Vaccine-Based Treatment Has Significant Advantages Compared to a Peptide-Based, Entry-Inhibitor (Hepcludex).

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VLP BioTech, Inc., a private, preclinical biotechnology company, focused on designing epitope-based vaccines, announces the development of a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of chronic HBV/HDV infections. In an important development in the treatment of chronic HBV/HDV infections MYR GmbH, to be acquired by Gilead Sciences, recently provided clinical proof-of-concept for the efficacy of a peptide-based viral entry inhibitor (Hepcludex). VLP BioTech is announcing the development of a more practical vaccine-based, viral entry inhibitor to block HBV/HDV liver invasion. VLP BioTech Inc. is seeking potential partners or licencees interested in clinical development of this technology or combination therapies.

MYR GmbH's therapeutic is a myristoylated PreS1 peptide that blocks viral entry into liver cells by binding the virus-specific hepatocyte receptor (NTCP), however, it requires daily peptide injections. Because HBV and HDV use the same receptor an entry-inhibitor is functional against both viruses. VLP BioTech's vaccine therapy is based on virus-like particles (VLPs) displaying multiple PreS1-specific B cell epitopes that bypass immune tolerance and elicit antibodies that directly bind the virus and prevent acute infection and clear serum HBV in a model of chronic infection. Vaccination is superior to peptide therapy because PreS1 antibodies bind the virus rather than the liver cell (less potential toxicity), requires 2-3 VLP injections spaced over months as opposed to daily peptide injections for 24-48 weeks, is significantly less expensive and anti-PreS1 antibodies have many effector functions against the virus that the peptide does not possess.

Our VLP-based approach is highly compatible with dual-mode or multii-mode therapies. Indeed, we highlight a combination strategy to also elicit HBV-specific CTL in our recent publication ( https://doi.org/10.1080/21645515.2019.1689745 ). We are interested in finding a partner or licensee to advance this patent pending, immune therapy into clinical evaluation. If interested or for more information on the platform or our malaria vaccine contact dwhitacre@VLP-Biotech.com or dmilich@vrisd.org

