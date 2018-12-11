Vivo's Elevating Front Camera is a Game Changer

After years of researching and testing various designs, Vivo presented the APEX™ FullView™ concept smartphone with the iconic Elevating Front Camera at MWC 2018. The challenge for Vivo, was then to turn this concept phone, into a reality.

Just 4 months after the debut at MWC, Vivo delivered its promise to make the bezel-less dream come true with NEX - the first mass-produced smartphone with an Elevating Front Camera. This is a small periscopic camera that pops up when taking selfies, and retracts automatically when the user exits selfie mode. The true bezel-less phone was finally achieved.

Vivo has rewritten the rules of the smartphone industry by completely scraping the notch with this groundbreaking invention. With such an impressive technology now made available to consumers, Vivo is sure to take the Elevating Front Camera a step further in 2019.

