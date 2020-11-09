vivo Launches V20 Series, Bringing Industry-Leading Front Camera Capabilities to Users

"vivo always innovates with the consumer in mind. Guided by our deep insights into consumer needs, we developed V20 series to provide leading camera technology packed in a sleek, but affordable, device," said Jet Xu, Head of Middle East and Africa Business, vivo. "V20 series is ideal for young consumers who like to take regular photos and record life's shiny moments, while the trendy design makes it a perfect accessory for their lifestyles."

V20

V20's leading 44MP Eye Autofocus front camera allows users to unlock a new world of selfie capabilities. The lens features Eye Autofocus (AF), which uses advanced algorithms to track and focus on moving selfie subjects. By sharpening photo and video quality for mobile subject tracking, the feature is optimal for a wide range of user scenarios like taking vlogs. Quality is further enhanced through the Steadiface Stable Selfie Video feature, which stabilizes the subject while shooting videos through a face focused algorithm that performs edge cropping in a targeted manner. These features reflect vivo's deep understanding of common user problems when shooting photos and videos with a smartphone.

The V20 front camera is also packed with a host of additional features—Slo-Mo Selfie Video, 4K Selfie Video, and Super Night Selfie—that enhance selfie quality and empower users to record life's special moments. Meanwhile, the 64MP-8MP-2MP back camera setup features Super Night Mode on the main lens, which supports tripod shooting, wide-angle night scenes, and Stylish Night Filter, enabling users to capture stunning photos in low-light scenarios. The device also features Dual-View Video, which allows the user to combine footage captured by the front and rear cameras.

V20 also sports an ultra sleek and light design, measuring 7.38mm thin and weighing only 170g (the body thickness of the V20 Sunset Melody edition is 7.48 mm). With AG Matte Glass adding a soft and delicate touch, as well as Dual Tone Step, V20 complements the styles of trendy young consumers.

V20 is built as both a design accessory and a powerful computing tool for fast-moving users to complete their everyday tasks with their mobile. V20 is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 720G processor, delivering smooth performance for applications and games. A 4,000mAh (TYP) battery with vivo's 33W FlashCharge technology brings solid durability and fast charging time, providing for a more convenient mobile experience and allowing users to record themselves and lighten their lives in more scenarios.

V20 SE

V20 SE's 32MP front camera allows users to unlock a new world of selfie capabilities. The device offers a range of interesting stickers and special effects, as well as convenient photo and short video production and sharing, satisfying the consumer need of connecting socially through fun selfie photos and videos. Super Night Mode—supported on both the front camera and the main lens of the 48MP-8MP-2MP rear camera setup—enables users to capture high quality shots at low-light scenarios.

V20 SE sports an ultra sleek and light design, with a 3D glass body measuring 7.83mm thin, making it a complement to the styles of trendy young consumers. The 6.44 inch FHD+ OLED screen also delivers remarkably crisp images, making images and videos come to life.

V20 SE is built as both a design accessory and a powerful computing tool for fast-moving users to complete their everyday tasks with their mobile. V20 SE is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 processor, delivering smooth performance for applications, with Multi-Turbo No 4.X and Ultra Game Mode making V20 SE a strong device for gaming. A 4,100mAh (TYP) battery with vivo's 33W FlashCharge technology brings solid durability and fast charging time, providing for a more convenient mobile experience and allowing users to record themselves and lighten their lives in more scenarios. The device is also built with the Jovi AI assistant who can continuously meet users' needs for an efficient lifestyle.

About vivo

vivo is a leading, product-driven, global technology company, with its core business focusing on smart devices and intelligent services. vivo is committed to connecting users around the globe, through design of exciting and innovative smartphones and companion devices, as well as services which integrate technology and design thinking in unique and creative ways. Following the company core values, which include innovation, consumer orientation and benfen*, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of becoming a leading, long-lasting, world-class enterprise.

With headquarters in China, supported by a network of 9 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, vivo is focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up five production hubs (including brand authorized manufacturing center), across China, South- and Southeast Asia, manufacturing over 200 million smartphones each year. As of 2019, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 30 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 370 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to build technology for good.

To learn more, please visit http://www.vivo.com/ or stay informed of vivo's news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

V20 Specifications

Basics Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G RAM 8GB RAM Storage 128GB / 256GB ROM Battery 4100mAh (TYP) with 33W vivo FlashCharge Operating System Funtouch OS 11 (based on Android 11) Body Dimensions 161.30X74.20X 7.38mm 161.30X74.20X 7.48mm (Sunset Melody) Weight 171g 172g (Sunset Melody) Display Screen 6.44 inch FHD+ (2400 × 1080) Type AMOLED Touch Screen Capacitive multi-touch Biometric recognition In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology Camera Camera Front: 44MP ( f/2.0) Eye AutoFocus Rear: 64MP ( f/1.89) +8MP (f/2.2) Wide-Angle/Macro/Bokeh Camera +

2MP ( f/2.4) Mono Camera Photography Modes Front: Portrait, Eye Autofocus, Super Night Selfie, Selfie Softlight Band,

Steadiface Selfie Video, Slo-Mo Selfie Video, Dual-View Video, Art Portrait

Video, Multi-Style Portrait Rear: Motion Autofocus, Eye Autofocus, Body/Object Autofocus, Super

Night Mode, Super Wide Angle Night Mode, Tripod Night Mode, Ultra

Stable Video, Art Portrait video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait Connectivity USB (Type-C), Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, OTG, FM Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint Sensor (In-

Display), Gyroscope Items in the box V20, Earpieces, Documentation, USB Cable, USB Power Adapter, SIM Ejector, Protective Case,

Protective Film (applied)

V20 SE Specifications

Basics Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 RAM 8GB RAM Storage 128GB ROM Battery 4100mAh (TYP) with 33W vivo FlashCharge Operating System Funtouch OS 11 (based on Android 10) Body Dimensions 161.00×74.08×7.83mm Weight 171g Display Screen 6.44 inch FHD+ (2400 × 1080) Type AMOLED Touch Screen Capacitive multi-touch Biometric recognition In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology Camera Camera Front: 32MP ( f/2.0) Rear: 48MP ( f/1.8) +8MP (f/2.2) Wide-Angle/Macro Camera + 2MP

( f/2.4) Bokeh Camera Photography Modes Front: Portrait, Photo, Video, Night, AR Stickers, Pano, Live Photo Rear: Portrait, Photo, Video, Night, AR Stickers, Pano, Live Photo, Pro,

Slo-mo, AI 48 MP, DOC Connectivity USB (Type-C), Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, OTG, FM Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint Sensor (In-

Display), Gyroscope Items in the box V20 SE, Earpieces, Documentation, USB Cable, USB Power Adapter, SIM Ejector,

Protective Case, Protective Film (applied)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1329330/vivo_V20_KV_RGB_Horizontal.jpg

SOURCE Vivo