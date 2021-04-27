vivo introduces V21 and V21 5G with 44MP OIS front camera - the ultimate selfie smartphones to capture every moment, day and night

The new V21 and V21 5G smartphones showcase a unique Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) front camera housed within one of the industry's thinnest smartphone designs to deliver a mobile experience where advanced technology meets style. This 44MP OIS front camera combines features including AI Night Portrait, Super Night Mode, advanced autofocus and stable 4K video, to equip users with best-in-class tools for the ultimate modern mobile lifestyle.

"We developed our V21 lineup based on our insights into what our customers value the most in their phones. This OIS front camera marks a radical step in setting the standard for future smartphone front cameras," says Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and CMO of vivo. "As the virtual world continues to merge with our physical reality, the V21 series' front-end OIS camera with its powerful selfie spotlight, sleek design and amazing user experience will help our customers present their best selves both virtually and in person."

Optical Image Stabilization now featured on the front camera with outstanding night vision

Both the V21 and V21 5G feature a unique 44MP front camera with OIS which, combined with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), AI Night Portrait, autofocus and a groundbreaking light sensor, creates a software-hardware synergy to capture clearer selfies and high-quality videos anytime, anywhere.

Capturing pristine night shots, action shots and 4K videos, this front camera is designed to create a versatile imagery experience, even in environments where lighting is limited. The AI Night Portrait features a powerful AI algorithm which reduces noise in dark environments, enables better focus and clarity for faces, while the OIS stabilizes the camera to enable greater light exposure.

Furthermore, the Dual Selfie Spotlight combines both the screen's soft light and built-in front flashes which are exquisitely engineered into the edge of the display screen to make it even easier to capture great night photos and videos.

The V21 and V21 5G also feature a top-notch 64MP OIS rear camera, supported by a set of secondary cameras to handle wide angle and more complex shots, as well as macro photography. Embedded in the smartphones are other creative features such as a dual-view option which records videos from both sides of the smartphone, advanced AI to augment facial features and a Double Exposure Function to let users' creativity shine through.

This unique package of features makes the V21 series an ideal companion for an ultra-stable and smooth vlogging experience, through which users can interact with friends and family in any environment.

7.29mm Ultra-thin smartphones speaks sophistication

Both the V21 and V21 5G sport a sleek, minimalist design in a 7.29mm thin body which meets today's users' desire for a sophisticated and stylish smartphone to complete their look. With vivo's signature Dual Tone Step Design to make the rear camera lighter and simpler, the V21 and V21 5G sets a high standard balancing advanced technology with a sleek physical form.

The front of the smartphone packs an E3 AMOLED FullView™ Display with 90Hz refresh rate, enabling optimal screen brightness, contrast, color vividness, blue light eye protection, and more. The back side features brand new AG glass colored with themes inspired by nature — Sunset Dazzle, Dusk Blue, and Arctic White.

Superior 5G experience to take mobile entertainment to new levels

The V21 5G model also brings a smoother, more efficient, and more powerful connection experience for browsing and mobile entertainment with vivo's innovative 5G technology, ideal for users that demand a future-proof smartphone.

The smartphone reflects vivo's major strides in industry-leading research and development in 5G technology. The dual-mode 5G phone, combining proprietary 5G antenna technology, consumes less power but is more powerful and more stable than single-mode 5G phones. The hyper-fast 5G connectivity allows users to enjoy 4K UHD live streams and CPU-intensive games at will with V21 5G.

A collection of features designed to enhance all aspects of users' smart lifestyles

The V21 and V21 5G comes with various smart home features, such as Jovi Home and wellbeing applications, to cater to every aspect of a modern and smart lifestyle. Users can now enjoy an updated uniform interface, with apps to help track and maintain both emotional and physical health.

All these features are powered through the smartphones' MTK Dimensity 800U processor. The 2.4GHz large core enables faster application startup speed, with a high refresh rate for motion clarity and an enhanced gaming experience, while the 33W FlashCharge allows users to power up in no time and stay on the move.

About vivo

vivo is a leading, product-driven, global technology company, with its core business focusing on smart devices and intelligent services. vivo is committed to connecting users around the globe, through design of exciting and innovative smartphones and companion devices, as well as services which integrate technology and design thinking in unique and creative ways. Following the company core values, which include innovation, consumer orientation and benfen*, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of becoming a leading, long-lasting, world-class enterprise.

With headquarters in China, supported by a network of 10 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, vivo is focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up five production hubs (including brand authorized manufacturing center), across China, South- and Southeast Asia, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 40 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to build technology for good.

To learn more, please visit http://www.vivo.com/ or stay informed of vivo's news at

https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496359/V21.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496354/VIVO014.jpg

Related Links

http://www.vivo.com/



SOURCE Vivo