Vivo Capital Closes $1.43 Billion Fund IX to Invest in Healthcare and Life Science Companies

PALO ALTO, California, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivo Capital, a healthcare investment firm, announced the final closing of Vivo Capital Fund IX, L.P. (the "Fund") at $1.43 billion in committed capital from a broad group of existing and new global institutional investors. The firm plans to use these funds to invest in and build innovative and rapidly growing healthcare and life science companies. Vivo Capital believes its unique global capabilities enable the firm to help companies develop and commercialize new therapies and products in markets around the world. Since its inception in 1996, the firm has raised over $4 billion in capital and backed over 200 private and public portfolio companies.

About Vivo Capital

Founded in 1996, Vivo Capital is a healthcare investment firm focused on investing in and building high quality companies around the world. Vivo Capital employs a distinctive multi-pronged strategy of identifying and working with companies that are developing and commercializing products and technology. Vivo Capital ( http://www.vivocapital.com/ ) is headquartered in Palo Alto, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Taipei.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1019830/Vivo_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.vivocapital.com



SOURCE Vivo Capital