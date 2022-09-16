ViVitro Labs Introduces World's first "Set it and forget it" Heart Valve Durability Tester

A multidisciplinary team of mechanical, electronic, and software engineers spent more than 3 years in R&D developing the device, drawing upon extensive experience in the field of cardiovascular device testing. The team incorporated feedback from industry leading cardiovascular device companies, start-ups, universities, testing labs, and consultants throughout the process.

The ViVitro Labs Heart Valve Durability Tester received enthusiastic praise during preliminary product evaluation demonstrations over the past 10 months from companies including Medtronic, Edwards, Abbott, and Boston Scientific.

Preliminary product evaluation feedback on two key features:

Independent standalone architecture with true independent test modules



"The truly independent nature of each station means downtime could be much less."



"I like dealing with the modularity. Distinct units that are separate and don't communicate with each other. You're not loading up the whole thing and can have 1 or all 6 going."



"Impressed by the standalone architecture. It's great for early-stage R&D when samples are scarce."

Chamber size and visibility



"I appreciate the visibility of the valve, the side views, and the visual from top and bottom."



"You can see all 6 chambers at the same time. In one look, you know if anything is wrong."



"I like the idea of having this chamber we could modify or put different things into."

Karim Mouneimne, President of ViVitro Labs Inc. and General Manager of Vivitro Labs SASU, explains a key benefit of the ADC™ technology, "This technology helps avoid over pressurizing and over opening valve samples during testing thus improving reliability and reducing costly false negative results.

I am thrilled to present our new Heart Valve Durability tester with Automatic Dual Control technology at TCT 2022 in booth 542 on September 17-19, 2022, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (BCEC)."

About ViVitro Labs

ViVitro Labs Inc., Canada, offers industry-leading cardiovascular test equipment and related laboratory testing and consulting services. Hundreds of organizations in over 39 countries for 35 years have trusted ViVitro expertise, accuracy, and quality for their heart valve, LVAD, TAH, stent, and graft testing. ViVitro Laboratory Services holds ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation based on ISO 5840. ViVitro Labs products are manufactured by StarFish Medical in Victoria, Canada. (see our ISO 17925 scope of accreditation for Marseille, France and Victoria, Canada).

https://vivitrolabs.com/

CONTACT: ViVitro Labs Inc., Mike Camplin, Director of Marketing, +1.250.388.3531 x210, mcamplin@starfishmedical.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900354/ViVitro_Labs_Inc__ViVitro_Labs_Introduces_World_s_first__Set_it.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900353/ViVitro_Labs_Inc__ViVitro_Labs_Introduces_World_s_first__Set_it.jpg

SOURCE ViVitro Labs Inc.