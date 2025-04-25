Vivienne Westwood dazzles at Barcelona Bridal Night with an epic show

In the cloister of the historic building of the University of Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The British brand Vivienne Westwood was the star of the Barcelona Bridal Night, held last night as part of the Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week (BBFW). Presenting its 2026 Bridal Collection, the iconic fashion house captivated the more than 450 attendees, offering an unforgettable experience of elegance, rebellion, and romance in what was the first show focused solely on its bridal fashion line.

Simonetta Gianfelici at Vivienne Westoood Barcelona’s Catwalk

The 19th-century historic building of the University of Barcelona was the chosen venue for this special event. Models paraded in 34 made to order and haute couture bridal gowns, walking through the cloister surrounding the central garden, where the blooming orange trees provided a natural backdrop to the show.

Vivienne Westwood's creative director, Andreas Kronthaler said: "Bridal has always been an important part of the house, since I started working with Vivienne in the early 90s. We are delighted to be showing our first bridal show here in this fantastic city; we took the grandeur of the boulevards and architecture as our first point of inspiration."

He continued: "The collection is a pot pourri of past, present and future. Corsetry is the foundation; it enhances you and gives you presence. And tailoring – to add a masculine flair."

"We looked again to our rose print, inspired by the watercolours of 18th century botanist Pierre-Joseph Redouté. We added orange blossom from the courtyard of the university, a symbol of purity and beauty; subdued and layered with tulle – tender, romantic. Rich jacquard in 'Absence of roses' – classical. There is linen and cotton, washed georgette and chiffon, to make things look as if they have been worn time and again. The lightest organza, lots of lace, and pale pink duchesse from Italy. Each character tells a story."

Andreas concluded: "Simonetta (Gianfelici) wears the Madame de Pompadour gown, inspired by the François Boucher painting (1756), this time in white. Vivienne would have loved it – it was her favourite dress of all time."

Additionally, from today and until Sunday, the Trade Show will open its doors in Halls 1 and 2 and the Plaza de l'Univers at the Montjuïc venue, with nearly 450 brands offering buyers from around the world a wide range of bridal, groom, party, ceremony, red carpet, and accessory dresses.

