Vivici successfully scales up its beta-lactoglobulin process, producing food grade product

DELFT, Netherlands, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch company Vivici has a mission to meet the world's growing need for sustainable, nutritious and great tasting proteins.

Launching in early 2024, Vivici will bring its first product to market, a nature-equivalent whey protein beta-lactoglobulin. As a B2B company Vivici will be supplying into leading innovative food and beverage brands who are looking to bring more sustainable whey offerings and improved animal-free consumer products to market.

Beta-lactoglobulin is a versatile ingredient. It's nutritionally superior to most proteins, has great gelling, foaming and emulsification properties which provides improved mouthfeel and texture in a range of food and beverage applications. Vivici is working on a broad range of applications and is ready to support customers in their formulation needs.

Vivici has scaled up its beta-lactoglobulin process, producing food grade product for customer collaboration projects. Vivici is on track to further scale up production in 2024.

Marcel Wubbolts, Vivici's Chief Technology Officer commented "I am excited to share this notable milestone in our journey. This not only accelerates our pace but positions us firmly on track to scale further. We are proud of the progress made by our team that has done an exceptional job in developing a robust production strain, and process from upstream fermentation through to downstream processing."

The precision fermentation industry continues to develop and strengthen, Vivici looks forward to seeing more products containing precision fermented dairy proteins on shelf in 2024, contributing to a sustainable and resilient food system.

Learn more about Vivici at www.vivici.com

About Vivici:

Founded by DSM and Fonterra, Vivici is a Dutch B2B ingredients company, supplying food and beverage brands with nutritious and sustainable animal-free dairy proteins, made with precision fermentation.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184878/Vivici_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Vivici