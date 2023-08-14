Vivici enters the precision fermentation industry to bring nutritious and sustainable proteins to market

DELFT, Netherlands, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivici B.V. has successfully closed its seed funding round and pursues its mission to meet the world's growing need for sustainable, nutritious, and great tasting proteins. With strategic support from founding investors dsm-firmenich Venturing and Fonterra, Vivici has strong and credible foundations to bring animal-free dairy proteins made with precision fermentation to market.

Global demand for protein will nearly double by 2050 and current ways of producing protein alone cannot be scaled sustainably to meet that demand. Alternative sources of protein, complimentary to traditional agriculture, are needed to feed the world sustainably, efficiently and safely.

Vivici leverages decades of experience in developing and scaling bioprocesses and holds world-leading knowledge in the isolation and application of dairy proteins. Fermentation-produced dairy proteins can provide functional benefits in a wide array of applications. Vivici's application experts are focused on providing customers and consumers with great tasting, nutritious and sustainably produced foods.

Komal Mistry-Mehta, Fonterra Chief Innovation & Brand Officer, says: "Vivici is an exciting opportunity to combine dsm-firmenich's world-leading precision fermentation expertise with Fonterra's world-leading dairy science and technology. This partnership aligns well with the Co-op's strategy to be a leader in dairy innovation and science."

Pieter Wolters, Managing Director of dsm-firmenich Venturing adds: "We are thrilled to be a founding investor in Vivici BV's Series Seed capital raise. Vivici has the foundation for success, and builds on multiple years of joint technology and application development, and is now well-positioned as an agile startup company."

Based in the Netherlands, Vivici has its headquarters at the Biotech Campus Delft and a dairy protein application lab in the Food Valley at NIZO food research. The Netherlands offers access to fundamental and applied knowledge, scale-up facilities and talent, and provides an attractive investment climate.

Stephan van Sint Fiet, CEO of Vivici comments "I'm thrilled to work with such an experienced team, that knows what it takes to not only develop, but manufacture, register and commercialize great ingredients. Together, we will build Vivici into a precision fermentation leader that contributes to a future-proof food system."

About Vivici:

Vivici is a Dutch B2B ingredients company, supplying food and beverage brands with nutritious and sustainable animal-free dairy proteins, made with precision fermentation.

