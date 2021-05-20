Vivan Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Lilly Wollman to Its Board of Directors

LONDON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Personal Therapeutics Ltd. (trading as Vivan Therapeutics), a global leader in personalised cancer therapeutics and in-vivo high throughput drug screening, is pleased to announce the addition of Lilly Wollman to its distinguished board of directors.

Lilly Wollman is a seasoned team-builder and entrepreneurial leader with a 20-year track record in finance and investing. Currently, she is pursuing an MPhil in Computational Biology from the University of Cambridge and is dedicated to a second career solving complex problems in human health through the application of data science and machine intelligence. She is currently a research intern in the CRUK Early Detection Programme, and at the Milner Therapeutics Institute.

Previously, she was in a leadership position at the foremost sustainability investment firm as partner and co-head of the Growth Equity platform for Generation Investment Management, the $25 billion investment firm founded by Al Gore and David Blood. She was responsible for the firm's investments in early-stage technology companies driving a transition to a sustainable economy, and led a team of 20 individuals across the London and San Francisco offices. Lilly served as a member of the Board of Directors of Labstep, Sophia Genetics, Andela and Cibo Technologies.

Before Generation, Lilly held investment roles at The Baupost Group, and Fortress Investment Group, where she worked in the special opportunities fund. Lilly started her career at Goldman Sachs in the Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Division.

Lilly graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Dartmouth College with a BA in Mathematics and a minor in Classics. She received her MBA from INSEAD and her MSc in Finance from London Business School.

Vivan Therapeutics' platform technology, the Personal Discovery Process was developed at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, N.Y., and is now being used to provide treatment insights to patients and their clinicians. The Personal Discovery Process is a unique platform that enables screening of a vast array of molecules and combinations in disease-relevant patient models. Its growing data enables efficacy studies, evaluation of combinations, competitive profiling and rapid virtual clinical studies across numerous disease-relevant in-vivo models or custom designed models.

"I'm grateful for Lilly's contributions to Vivan's strategic growth to date and welcome Lilly's vast industry experience and leadership in helping us plot the course of our future development," said Laura Towart, CEO of Vivan Therapeutics.

Lilly Wollman commented, "I am delighted to join the board of Vivan Therapeutics. Vivan is the only in-vivo cancer treatment modeling platform, uniquely capable of delivering high-throughput, personalised and combination therapy insights to medical practitioners, biopharma, and to aid drug discovery. With its focus on integrating machine learning and predictive toxicological screening, Vivan has the opportunity to dramatically reduce the time and cost of treatment and discovery for the benefit of patients and the life sciences ecosystem."

About Vivan Therapeutics Ltd.

Vivan Therapeutics offers personalised cancer therapeutics utilising technology developed at and in partnership with Mount Sinai Medical Center. We identify personalised cancer treatments for patients based on their tumour genetics. For each patient, we build a genetically matched fruit fly model of the tumour, which is used for large-scale drug screening to find novel and effective drug combinations. This platform can treat even difficult cancers with combinations of approved drugs. Nearly all combinations incorporate non-cancer drugs, making them less toxic and more affordable. Using our proprietary screening data, we are building a powerful AI-driven digital health tool, which can predict effective treatment options rapidly. Our in-vivo, high throughput drug screening platform is also used to power biopharma discovery and development.

For more information please contact:

Laura Towart / Founder & CEO laura@vivantx.com

