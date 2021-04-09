VIVAIA Offers Great Ramadan Deals and Launches 2021 Spring Summer New Collections for Arab Customers

Ramadan will begin on April 13 th in 2021. VIVAIA conducts the promotion campaign in the holy month to give back to customer's support, offering the Middle East dedicated deals – up to 20% off. The brand also updates the theme of 'A Day in Ramadan' to provide outfit ideas for customers during the holy month. Whether it is the family or friend gatherings or leisure time alone, there will always be a pair of VIVAIA's all-match shoes with any dress.

Moreover, the promotion campaign is not only for the top 10 best-sellers of VIVAIA, such as the pointed-toe flats Aria and the kitten heels Stella , but the brand 2021 Spring Summer New Arrivals has also been included.

The Brand New Collections are breakthroughs compared to VIVAIA's previous categories and styles. The sneakers Evermore with lightweight and breathable material gives the body extra support, making it comfortable to engage in any activities. The new flats Manon with Arabian style color combination fits all traditional dress during Ramadan. Mules Giselle with knit uppers is easy to be slipped on, providing convenience and comfort every day.

'Because of the pandemic, customer shopping habits have changed from the point of sale to online, and this behavior will stick around' said Sahar Vahidi, Marketing Director of VIVAIA, the Middle East & North Africa, 'To cater to the growing demand and streamline the online shopping process, we will launch our app later in Ramadan.'

Ramadan is the most precious month for people in the Middle East and North Africa. VIVAIA conducts the Ramadan promotion campaign and plans to expand the market share and the influence in the Arab online shopping world. Not only that, but the brand also tries to blend the brand concept of sustainability and environmental protection into customers' lifestyles.

