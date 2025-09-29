Viva Biotech Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 APAC Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the Integrated Intelligent Drug Discovery Industry

Viva Biotech is acknowledged for its pioneering AI-driven drug discovery platforms that accelerate timelines, reduce costs, and expand therapeutic innovation in the global pharmaceutical R&D ecosystem.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Biotech announced today that it has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2025 APAC Technology Innovation Leadership recognition in the Integrated Intelligent Drug Discovery industry. As Frost & Sullivan's top honor, the award recognizes outstanding achievements in driving transformative efficiencies in preclinical research and development. It highlights Viva Biotech's consistent leadership in combining artificial intelligence (AI) with laboratory-driven validation to reshape the future of drug discovery, strengthen client partnerships, and deliver scalable innovation in a highly competitive landscape.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this honor to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation. It celebrates forward-looking organizations that are redefining their industries through transformative innovation and growth excellence. Viva Biotech stood out in the rigorous benchmarking, excelling in both strategy effectiveness and execution.

"By integrating multimodal artificial intelligence with extensive wet lab validation, Viva Biotech has established one of the most versatile discovery platforms in the industry. Its ability to support diverse modalities—from small molecules and antibodies to emerging therapies such as PROTACs, molecular glues, and RNA-targeting compounds—significantly reduces development timelines and costs for global clients," said Priyanka Jain, senior research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Innovation is central to Viva Biotech's philosophy. Its AI-Driven Drug Discovery (AIDD) platform comprising V-Scepter, V-Orb, and V-Mantle modules, addresses longstanding drug design challenges with the combination of predictive modeling, physics-based simulations, and generative AI. These tools are directly integrated with wet lab experimentation, allowing for rapid validation and iterative refinement of drug candidates.

V-Scepter forms the foundation. It consists of automated parameterization for biological systems such as small molecules and peptides including noncanonical amino acids, critical for both physics-based simulations and data-driven generative models.

V-Orb encompasses physics-driven modeling. Viva's proprietary FEP calculation suites are optimized for non-covalent and covalent binders as well as biologics. V-Orb further integrates active learning with virtual screening to accelerate drug discovery .

V-Mantle hosts generative AI capabilities, including protein large language models for protein, antibody, peptide, and their derivatives. It functions as the foundation of V-Mantle's primary capabilities: structure prediction, small molecule De novo design, epitope prediction, and the antibody engineering workflow.

By combining AIDD and SBDD in a unified workflow, Viva Biotech has built an integrated platform that has supported more than 150 projects for over 50 global clients. The platform enables 30–50% faster discovery, up to 70% cost savings, and consistently high success rates across a broad range of targets, including challenging ones. These advantages allow partners to advance preclinical programs with greater efficiency and accelerate the delivery of innovative therapies.

Viva Biotech has demonstrated remarkable agility in adapting to the evolving pharmaceutical research landscape. The company's investment in AI-driven modeling, structure-based drug discovery, and seamless lab-in-the-loop systems has enabled it to accelerate decision-making and support first-in-class programs for clients worldwide.

This recognition also resonates with Viva Biotech's long-term vision. "We are very honored to receive this award from Frost & Sullivan,"said Dr. Derek Ren, CEO of Viva Biotech (Shanghai) Ltd.. "This recognition validates our vision of building a truly integrated platform that unites AI-driven drug discovery (AIDD) with structure-based drug discovery (SBDD). The company's AI platform is transforming the once-impossible into achievable breakthroughs. In the future, we will continue to accelerate the pace of AI-driven drug discovery and development and lead in the new era of scientific innovation."

Read Frost & Sullivan's full recognition and analysis: https://www.frost.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Viva-Biotech_Writeup.pdf

About Viva Biotech

Established in 2008, Viva Biotech (01873.HK) provides one-stop services ranging from early-stage Structure-Based Drug R&D to commercial manufacturing to global biopharmaceutical innovators. We offer leading early-stage to late-phase drug discovery expertise by integrating our dedicated team of experts, cutting-edge technology platforms, and state-of-the-art equipment in X-ray crystallization, Cryo-EM, DEL, ASMS, SPR, HDX, AIDD/CADD, and much more. Our business covers all aspects of therapeutic strategies and drug modalities, including small molecules and biologics across the pharma and biotech spectrum. The experienced chemistry team, led by senior medicinal chemists and drug discovery biologists, provides services for drug design, medicinal chemistry (hit to lead and lead optimization), custom synthesis, chemical analysis and purification, kilogram scale-up, peptide synthesis and corresponding bioassays. With our subsidiary, Langhua Pharma, we offer our worldwide pharmaceutical and biotech partners a one-stop integrated CMC (Chemical, Manufacturing, and Control) service from preclinical to commercial manufacturing. Additionally, Viva embedded an equity for service (EFS) model to high potential startups to address unmet medical needs.

To learn more about Viva Biotech, please visit https://www.vivabiotech.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784195/5535043/Logo.jpg