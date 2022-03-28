Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market to Witness Dynamic Growth at an Increased CAGR of 7.73% Reaching USD 2.45 Billion by 2026, Research Report | DelveInsight

The demand for Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices is primarily being boosted by the rising prevalence of eye diseases like retinal detachment, age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and epiretinal membrane, as well as the entrance of major players, among others are expected to drive the Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices market growth during the forecasting period.

LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market.

Some of the key takeaways from the Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market report:

As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices market.

Some of the Global Vitreoretinal Surgery Device companies producing products in various stages include Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Alcon Inc., Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (International) B.V., OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH, Paragon Care Group Australia Pty Ltd., MedOne Surgical, Inc., Zeiss Group, Geuder AG, Topcon Corporation, IRIDEX Corporation, Ellex Medical Lasers, Quantel Medical, MEDA Co., Ltd., Lumenis, NIDEK CO., LTD., Lightmed Corporation, Oertli Instrumente AG, BVI Medical, Johnson & Johnson Vision, OPTIKON, among others.

DelveInsight analyzes that the Global Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market was valued at USD 1.57 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 2.45 billion by 2026.

In July 2021, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. announced the FDA orphan drug designation for ADX-2191 (methotrexate for intravitreal injection) for the treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma (PVRL).

In December 2019, BVI Medical acquired Arcadophtha SARL (Arcad), a France-based ophthalmic company specializing in silicone oils, gases, and perfluorocarbons used in vitreoretinal surgery.

acquired , a -based ophthalmic company specializing in silicone oils, gases, and perfluorocarbons used in vitreoretinal surgery. Growth in the Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market will be accelerated through the broad-reaching commercial infrastructure of BVI established with the Vitreq line of vitreoretinal surgical products.

In July 2019 Bausch + Lomb announced the launch of the FreeFlow infusion system for retina surgery and the 23-gauge Bi-Blade dual-port vitrectomy cutter for the Stellaris Elite vision enhancement system.

In June 2019, ZEISS India introduced FCI Vitreoretinal surgical devices in India. The FCI products were made available through an exclusive partnership between ZEISS India and FCI (France Chirurgie Instrumentation) S.A.S. This partnership offered the end-users a wide variety of options, which contributed to the growth of the Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market.

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Overview

Vitreoretinal surgery is done to treat the retina, macula, and vitreous fluid-associated eye diseases. These include macular degeneration, retinal detachment, vitreous hemorrhage and uveitis, macular void, epiretinal membrane, retinal detachment, and diabetic retinopathy-associated complications. These are different types of devices with varied applications during vitreoretinal surgery.

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the Global Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices market and is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is owing to significant growth factors such as the increasing prevalence of eye diseases, rising prevalence of the geriatric population, rising cases of diabetes that leads to eye disorders, and rising government initiatives for creating awareness regarding less invasive procedures are expected to aid in the growth of North America Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market.

Along with the factors mentioned above, the conducive environment for product development and launches in the country further motivates the key Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices market players to enhance their presence in North America. For instance, in July 2021, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. announced the FDA orphan drug designation for ADX-2191 for primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma treatment.

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Dynamics

The demand for Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices is primarily being boosted by the rising prevalence of eye diseases like retinal detachment, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and epiretinal membrane which is the leading cause of Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices market growth. Moreover, the rising geriatric population base, growing prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, innovations in product development, and growing adaptability of less invasive procedures are expected to drive the Vitreoretinal Surgery product demand thereby contributing to the growth of the Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices global market during the forecast period. In addition to that, technological advancements in the product type and related approvals by the government are other key factors responsible for the growth of the Global Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices market.

However, on the other hand, postoperative complications of Vitreoretinal Surgery and retinal toxicity of medical devices used during Vitreoretinal Surgery may be certain impeding factors to Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices market growth. Further, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of outpatient visits and the suspension of non-emergency hospital procedures. This resulted in the reduced number of routine clinical examinations of the ophthalmic and related procedures leading to a decrement in the Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices market growth.

Scope of the Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Photocoagulation Surgery Devices, Vitrectomy Systems, Illumination Surgery Devices, Vitreoretinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringes, Others

- Photocoagulation Surgery Devices, Vitrectomy Systems, Illumination Surgery Devices, Vitreoretinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringes, Others Market Segmentation By Type - Surgical Packs, Systems, Accessories, and Disposables

Surgical Packs, Systems, Accessories, and Disposables Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres

- Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Segmentation By Geography - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

Key Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Companies - Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Alcon Inc., Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (International) B.V., OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH, Paragon Care Group Australia Pty Ltd., MedOne Surgical, Inc., Zeiss Group, Geuder AG, Topcon Corporation, IRIDEX Corporation, Ellex Medical Lasers, Quantel Medical, MEDA Co., Ltd., Lumenis, NIDEK CO., LTD., Lightmed Corporation, Oertli Instrumente AG, BVI Medical, Johnson & Johnson Vision, OPTIKON, among others.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Alcon Inc., Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (International) B.V., OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH, Paragon Care Group Australia Pty Ltd., MedOne Surgical, Inc., Zeiss Group, Geuder AG, Topcon Corporation, IRIDEX Corporation, Ellex Medical Lasers, Quantel Medical, MEDA Co., Ltd., Lumenis, NIDEK CO., LTD., Lightmed Corporation, Oertli Instrumente AG, BVI Medical, Johnson & Johnson Vision, OPTIKON, among others. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Global Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market was valued at USD 1.57 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 2.45 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Executive summary 3 Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market 7 Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Layout 8 Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

9.1 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated 9.2. Alcon Inc. 9.3. Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (International) B.V. 9.4. OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH 9.5. Paragon Care Group Australia Pty Ltd. 9.6. MedOne Surgical, Inc. 9.7. Zeiss Group 9.8. Geuder AG 9.9. Topcon Corporation 9.10. IRIDEX Corporation 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

