Vitamin D Testing Market to Rise From US$519 Mn Valuation in 2018 to ~US$877 Mn in 2027; Increasing Awareness About Test Benefits to Improve Adoption Rate, Notes TMR

Vitamin D deficiency is quite among people, especially among older population. Naturally, several individuals are preferring to undertake vitamin D testing.

Key stakeholders in the global vitamin D testing market are now evaluating the usage of HPLC technique to gauge the analytical performance of D vitamin test.

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has recently published a new research report that examines the factors that shape up the overall growth and development of the global Vitamin D testing Market. According to the TMR report, the global market stood at an initial valuation of around US$519 mn in 2018. Over the course of the provided forecast period, ranging from 2019 to 2027, the global market is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of ~6%. With this growth rate, the new valuation of the market will be considerably higher. The research report predicts the valuation of the vitamin D testing market to rise up to around US$877 mn by the fall of 2027.

Key Findings in the Research Report

The research report on the global vitamin D testing market offers its detailed segmentation based on patient type, technique, test, end user, indication, and region. With respect to the type of test, the vitamin D testing market is segmented into 25-hydroxy D vitamin and 1,25-dihydroxy D vitamin testing.

In terms of technique, the market is further divided into LC-MS, HPLC, ELISA, radioimmunoassay, and others.

In terms of type of patient, the vitamin D testing market is further segmented into pediatric and adult.

In terms of indication, the market has been segmented into vitamin D deficiency, malabsorption, thyroid disorders, rickets, osteoporosis and others. Whereas, in terms of end user, the market is further classified into point-of-care centers, home care, diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and others.

Global Vitamin D Testing Market – Key Driving Factors

A significant reason behind the rapid growth of the global vitamin D testing market is the increasing prevalence of vitamin D deficiency across the globe. The deficiency is an ignored epidemic. There are over 1 billion people across the globe that are affected by it but none of the health organization, national or international, has declared an emergency regarding the issue. The deficiency affects all age forms including infants, children, elderly, pregnant women, and others.

, particularly among women with skin pigmentation. The deficiency levels are projected to rise up three times during the winter months. Such factors are thus encouraging people to undergo vitamin D testing, and take necessary precautions. Another key factor that is helping to drive the growth of the global vitamin D testing market is the growing awareness about these deficiencies and ways to treat the same. Even though it is not a fatal disorder, it can certainly lead to other critical disorders. Thus, the leading health organization and healthcare authorities have now started campaigns and events to promote vitamin D testing. Thus, the growth of the market is expected to have a positive growth in the near future.

Global Vitamin D Testing Market – Key Restraining Factors

One of the key restraining factor for the growth of the global vitamin D testing market are the persistent interference problems that occur in the LC-MS technique. The key stakeholders in the market are working towards removing these problems and bring in more innovation. However, this is slow process and might lead to impeding market growth.

Another restraining factor for the market growth is lack of importance given to vitamin D testing. As mentioned before, no healthcare organization has declared medical emergency given the prevalence of vitamin D deficiency. People usually tend to ignore such tests due to lack of knowledge and information. Though the market scenarios are encouraging, this factor might slow down the growth in the near future.

Global Vitamin D Testing Market – Regional Analysis

. The region is expected to continue dominating the global market in the coming years of the forecast period due to growth in prescriptions of vitamin D tests, rise in aging population, and increase in prevalence of vitamin D deficiency in the region. Europe is projected to be the second biggest market for vitamin D testing both in terms of share as well as revenue. Nations such as Germany have taken up the matter much more seriously than before and are actively contributing in the development of the regional market.

is projected to be the second biggest market for vitamin D testing both in terms of share as well as revenue. Nations such as have taken up the matter much more seriously than before and are actively contributing in the development of the regional market. Asia Pacific is expected to have a promising rate of growth in the near future. Growing awareness about the benefits of these tests, growing prevalence of vitamin D deficiency, and favorable reimbursement scenarios are some key factors influencing the market growth.

Global Vitamin D Testing Market – Competitive Analysis

Some of the major brands in the global market for vitamin D testing are Siemens AG, Danaher Corporation, bioMerieux, DiaSorin, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Abbott Laboratories among others.

The global vitamin D testing market has been segmented as follows:

Vitamin D Testing Market by Test

25-Hydroxy D Vitamin



1,25-Dihydroxy D Vitamin

Vitamin D Testing Market by Technique

Radioimmunoassay



ELISA



HPLC



LC-MS



Others

Vitamin D Testing Market by Patient

Adult



Pediatric

Vitamin D Testing Market by Indication

Osteoporosis



Rickets



Thyroid Disorders



Malabsorption



Vitamin D Deficiency



Others

Vitamin D Testing Market by End User

Hospitals



Diagnostic Laboratories



Home Care



Point-of-care



Others

Vitamin D Testing Market by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





Italy





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





Australia





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Israel





Rest of Middle East & Africa

