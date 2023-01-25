Vitamin D Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2.07 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 6.45% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Vitamin D Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Vitamin D Market" By Analog Type (Vitamin D2, Vitamin D3), By Application (Animal feed & pet food, Functional food & beverages, Personal care), By End-User (Children, Adults, Pregnant Women), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Vitamin D Market size was valued at USD 1.17 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.07 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Vitamin D Market Overview

The human body needs vitamin D, a steroid, to sustain healthy metabolic processes. When vitamin D is available, the body processes and uses calcium and phosphorus more effectively. Vitamin D insufficiency can cause chronic ailments like rickets, bone inefficiencies, children, and bone thinning. Thus, it is necessary for healthy bone and tooth growth and development, guards against muscular weakness, and controls cardiac activities. Eggs, sea food like fish, and dairy products all contain vitamin D. Vitamin D also makes the brain and neurological systems strong. The main uses of vitamin D are via diet and sun exposure. Ergocalciferol (vitamin D2) and cholecalciferol are the major two types of vitamin D. (vitamin D3).

The factors driving the growth of the vitamin D market are rising cases of illnesses brought on by vitamin D insufficiency, rising public awareness of the need of eating a balanced diet, rising demand from the food and beverage sector for vitamin D, and rising healthcare costs. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and osteomalacia in many nations throughout the world as well as expanding public awareness of the importance of bone and joint health are some key factors anticipated to propel market growth.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Vitamin D Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Vitamin D Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are BASF, DSM, Fermenta Biotech Ltd., Xiamen Jindawei Vitamin Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co., Ltd, Glanbia, Nestle SA, Pfizer, Inc., and Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co., Ltd.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Vitamin D Market into Analog Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Vitamin D Market, by Analog Type

Vitamin D2



Vitamin D3





Vitamin D Market, by Application

Animal Feed & Pet Food



Functional Food & Beverages



Personal Care



Pharmaceuticals





Vitamin D Market, by End-User

Children



Adults



Pregnant Women





Vitamin D Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

