VITAMIN ANGELS AND MAKUENI COUNTY LAUNCH KENYA'S FIRST COUNTY-WIDE PRENATAL VITAMIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE MATERNAL HEALTH AND INFORM NATIONWIDE EXPANSION

The four-year program will deliver free multiple micronutrient supplements (MMS), also known as prenatal multivitamins, to pregnant women in Makueni County, with key learnings to inform Kenya's nationwide scale-up.

MAKUENI COUNTY, Kenya, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Makueni County, in partnership with Vitamin Angels through the Transforming Lives Through Nutrition consortium, today announced the launch of Kenya's first county-wide prenatal vitamin program, integrating multiple micronutrient supplements (MMS) into routine antenatal care for pregnant women across the county. This landmark initiative makes Makueni the first county in Kenya to institutionalize MMS within the public health system and establishes a scalable model for national expansion.

"This program represents a transformative moment for maternal health in Kenya," said Lucy Kanya, Vitamin Angels Africa Regional Technical Director. "Through strong partnership with Makueni County, we are introducing a proven, more effective solution than iron-folic acid (IFA), the current standard of care. Evidence shows that MMS significantly improves birth outcomes and can save lives. This is not just a county milestone. It's a national opportunity."

The need for this program is urgent. Nearly 40% of pregnant women in Makueni County are affected by anemia—most commonly caused by iron deficiency—which can lead to serious pregnancy and birth complications, including postpartum hemorrhage, a leading cause of maternal mortality. The prevalence of anemia in Makueni County has nearly doubled since 2020, underscoring the need for more effective, comprehensive nutrition solutions.

"We are seeing a critical gap between access and impact. Over 90% of women receive iron and folic acid, but only a small fraction complete the full course," said Dr. Stephen Mwatha, Director of Preventive & Promotive Health Services, Makueni County. "By adopting an implementation research process, this MMS program has given an opportunity to strengthen the antenatal care platform. We are addressing barriers to adherence with the goal of achieving positive health outcomes for both mothers and babies."

MMS provides 15 essential vitamins and minerals to support a healthy pregnancy and has been proven to reduce the risk of preterm birth and infants born small for gestational age, which are leading contributors to neonatal mortality. The benefits are especially significant for women with anemia, who are at a higher risk of complications such as postpartum hemorrhage and preeclampsia. By transitioning from IFA to MMS, the program aims to close critical nutrient gaps and improve outcomes for both mothers and babies.

Beyond supplementation, the initiative is designed to strengthen the broader antenatal care platform. The program will enhance service delivery, expand training and support for healthcare workers and community health promoters, strengthen supply chains and data systems, and increase community outreach and education. Over the next four years, the program will generate critical insights on implementation, adherence, and health outcomes, helping to inform Kenya's national policy and guide countrywide scale-up of MMS.

"Makueni County is proud to lead the way in advancing maternal nutrition through evidence-based solutions," said Joyce Mutua, County Executive Committee Member for Health Services, Makueni County. "This MMS program reflects our commitment to ensuring that every mother has access to the nutrients she needs for a healthy pregnancy and baby. The strong support we've seen from healthcare providers, community health promoters, pregnant women, and their families signals that we are ready for this important transition."

Encouragingly, community readiness for the MMS program in Makueni County is high. 95% of pregnant women surveyed expressed willingness to take MMS, and 96% of healthcare providers support transitioning from IFA to MMS, further demonstrating strong alignment across communities and the health system.

Vitamin Angels brings deep global and national experience to this effort. The organization works across 65 countries—37 in Africa—to deliver proven nutrition interventions and technical assistance for pregnant women and children. In Kenya, Vitamin Angels has supported the distribution of MMS for more than a decade through a network of nongovernmental partners across 11 counties. The MMS launch in Makueni marks a pivotal shift from partner-led distribution to full integration within Kenya's public health system, establishing a scalable model for national adoption.

To learn more about Vitamin Angels' work to expand access to MMS globally, visit: https://vitaminangels.org/our-work/interventions/prenatal-vitamins-and-minerals/

ABOUT VITAMIN ANGELS

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global health nonprofit committed to improving the nutrition and health of underserved women and children. The organization works through an extensive network of partners—including governments—by strengthening, extending, and amplifying their impact to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups: pregnant women, infants, and young children in low-resource settings globally. Through proven maternal and child nutrition solutions, research, technical assistance, and advocacy, Vitamin Angels impacts the lives of 74 million women and children in approximately 65 countries, including in all 50 US states, each year. Earning the highest marks for financial transparency from both Charity Navigator and GuideStar, Vitamin Angels envisions a world where everyone, everywhere, has a chance to fulfill their potential. To learn more, visit vitaminangels.org.

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