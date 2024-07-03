Visure Solutions, Inc. Expands Presence in Türkiye and The Middle East Through Strategic Partnership with Electra IC

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visure Solutions, Inc., a leader in requirements management and ALM solutions, has forged a strategic partnership with Electra IC to bolster its presence in Türkiye and the Middle East. This collaboration targets enhancing capabilities in DO-254 certification for the EDA industry, specifically focusing on ASIC/FPGA design and streamlining Verification & Validation processes.

Visure Solutions, Inc. specializes in comprehensive lifecycle management solutions, facilitating efficient management of product development from inception to deployment. With a strong track record in compliance with DO-178/C, DO-254, EN-50129, IEC 61508, ISO 26262, and IEC 62304 standards, the company aims to expedite certification processes in Türkiye and the Middle East.

Electra IC, renowned for its expertise in ASIC/FPGA development and embedded systems, brings extensive experience in Functional Safety Compliance, including DO-254 and ISO-26262. The partnership with Visure Solutions, Inc. is poised to deliver integrated solutions that optimize Verification & Validation and support ASIC/FPGA Design while ensuring adherence to functional safety standards.

Dr. Moustapha Tadlaoui, CEO of Visure Solutions, Inc., expressed enthusiasm: "Our collaboration with Electra IC aligns our strengths and commitment to excellence. Together, we're well-positioned to meet evolving market needs and provide exceptional support to the EDA industry."

Ates Berna, CEO of Electra IC, highlighted the partnership's potential: "By combining Visure Solutions, Inc.'s advanced ALM solutions with our certification management expertise, particularly in DO-254, we offer comprehensive tools to accelerate product development and achieve business goals."

The alliance emphasizes innovation, collaboration, and customer value, aiming to redefine industry standards and empower organizations for success in competitive markets.

Check out our webinar recording, "Master The Verification Challenge in IC SoC Design," featuring Louis Arduin from Visure Solutions and Ates Berna from Electra IC, to explore best practices and real-world case studies in requirement management and tracing for streamlined verification processes.

For more information about Visure Solutions, Inc. and its solutions, visit https://visuresolutions.com/ .

For details about Electra IC and its offerings, visit https://www.electraic.com/ .