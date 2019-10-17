Visual Industry Promotion Organization Starts International Matching Site "Japan Creator Bank"

Offering Multilingual Support for Matching Japanese Creators with Content-related Companies in Japan and Overseas

TOKYO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-profit corporation Visual Industry Promotion Organization (VIPO) (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo. Chairman: Takayuki Matsutani) announced the release on October 17 of Japan Creator Bank, which allows searches for Japan's creators in multiple languages. The purpose of this site is matching Japanese creators with content-related companies in Japan and overseas. The program is subsidized by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry as its "Japan content LOcalization and Distribution" project for fiscal year 2018.

Japan Creator Bank

Release date: October 17, 2019: https://japancreatorbank.com/

(Logo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201910112026-O2-gxdDYodh)

(Logo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201910112026-O3-TILfRDYx)

(Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104307/201910112026/_prw_PI1lg_Gre9lJ5t.jpg)

Overview of Japan Creator Bank

Japan Creator Bank is a website that allows searches for Japan's top creators who are active in the Japanese entertainment industry. Japanese creators with a strong interest in and motivation for overseas projects register with the site.

Japan Creator Bank not only allows searches, it also has an inquiry function so that users can consult and make requests about work on the site. It is a very useful search site for people who wish to work with Japanese creators.

Users can search for the following types of Japanese creators on Japan Creator Bank in Japanese, English or Chinese.

WRITERS

Japanese screenwriters with a successful track record and who are active in movies and dramas

Kinds of Possible Inquiries:

Production of screenplays for movies and dramas (including overseas productions and international co-productions)

Appearances and speaking at events

DIRECTORS

Japanese directors with a successful track record and who are active in movies and dramas

Kinds of Possible Inquiries:

Video production of movies and dramas (including overseas productions and international co-productions)

Appearances and speaking at events

ACTORS

Japanese actors with a successful track record and who are active in movies and dramas

Kinds of Possible Inquiries:

Appearances in and auditioning for movies, dramas, TV shows, etc.

Appearances and speaking at events

VOICE ACTORS

Japanese voice actors who are active in animation and games

Kinds of Possible Inquiries:

Voice appearances and dubbing into foreign languages in animation and games

Appearances and speaking at events

COMPOSERS

Japanese composers who are active in and focus on animation songs

Kinds of Possible Inquiries:

Providing music for overseas content

Appearances and speaking at events

Japan Creator Bank is one of the databases that make up the Japan Content Catalog (commonly known as JACC (R)).

Detailed information about the works of creators registered on Japan Creator Bank can be searched on JACC (R).

*The registered trademark "JACC" is used by VIPO with the consent of ITSC Co., Ltd.

About Visual Industry Promotion Organization (VIPO) https://www.vipo.or.jp/en/

VIPO was established as a non-profit organization in 2004 for the purposes of making Japan's content industry competitive internationally and to contribute to revitalizing the Japanese economy. It is developing businesses with a focus on human resource development and market development via the organic combination of cooperation of affiliated companies and organizations with the policies and initiatives of the national and local governments. In the interest of expanding the possibilities for business, it supports the promotion of the content industry by conducting activities with a long-term perspective, such as networking and developing human resources that transcend industry genres, as well as go-to-market and market development efforts at home and abroad.

SOURCE Visual Industry Promotion Organization (VIPO)