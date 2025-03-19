Vistra announces launch of Geni, the world's first global AI compliance advisor, to make corporate compliance effortless and smooth companies' path to growth

HONG KONG, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra, a leading provider of essential business services that help organisations to invest, grow and operate efficiently and compliantly across the world, today launched Geni, the world's first global AI compliance advisor. Geni is embedded within Vistra's new Global Expansion Platform (GEP), a specialist and expert global compliance and expansion platform.

In an increasingly dynamic business environment marked by complex regulatory obligations, companies face everchanging challenges as they seek growth opportunities. Built by in-house technology experts, Geni and the GEP draw on Vistra's knowledge and global expertise to solve some of the most significant pain points organisations face when managing and expanding their business globally.

The GEP enables clients to effortlessly incorporate an entity and open a business account in some of the world's leading jurisdictions, as well as to onboard and manage their entire entity portfolio across 300+ jurisdictions. While Geni, an always-on 24/7 digital assistant, available from anywhere in the world, can complete tasks at speed, freeing up the valuable time and resources of Vistra's clients. Trained on accurate sources by Vistra's own experts, Geni provides a single view of all global entities and compliance deadlines, conveniently assists in the completion of self-serve corporate actions by automating and simplifying key tasks, and seamlessly connects clients to Vistra's network of over 9,000 global experts.

Simon Webster, CEO of Vistra Group, stated, "Geni and the Global Expansion Platform are the future of confident, compliant, cross-border trade and mark a major step in Vistra fulfilling its vision of making operating anywhere in the world feel borderless and frictionless. The complexity of global expansion and operations is not going away and so it is increasingly important to provide clients with both the service and software components that solve these issues, creating a client experience that is both unique, seamless and interconnected. We envision a future where Geni will help organisations across the world to manage and expand their business without ever needing to worry about changing regulations."

Jonathon Clifton, President of Vistra Global Solutions, said, "As consumers, we use online platforms every day to arrange transport and order daily necessities. For the first time in our industry, we are now providing clients with that same convenience, choice and transparency in how they can access and experience Vistra Global Solutions' services. Companies can go online to set up an entity and open a business account in key jurisdictions, achieving in minutes what used to take days. This puts powerful new capabilities in the hands of our clients while ensuring they still benefit from the real-world support of Vistra's global experts."

In addition to global entity management, clients will be able to manage their payroll and tax accounting services through GEP and Geni by the end of the next year. Ultimately, this platform will provide access to all Vistra Global Solutions.

