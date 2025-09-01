VistaJet presents Mid-Autumn Festival mooncake mixology at 45,000 feet

HONG KONG, Sep. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-Autumn Festival is a cherished occasion for Asian families to reunite at delicious feasts, share quality time, and bask in the enchanting glow of the full moon. VistaJet, the world's first and only global private aviation company, joins Mandarin Oriental for a mooncake mixology experience that reimagines tradition. From September 22nd to October 7th, VistaJet Members will be able to indulge in the hotel's decadent mooncakes together with signature cocktails and mocktails that pay homage to key Asian cities[1].

"This Mid-Autumn Festival, VistaJet brings the joy of Asian festivities to new heights, literally, with sophisticated cocktails for cheers, playful mocktails for children's enjoyment, and decadent mooncakes for all. We really want all passengers to join in for the ultimate in-flight celebration," shares Crystal Wong, President, Asia Pacific.

Contemporary Mid-Autumn toast in the sky

VistaJet Members departing from Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing and Singapore are invited to enjoy a curation of artisanal mooncakes prepared in collaboration with Mandarin Oriental, married with meticulously crafted cocktails and mocktails, each offering a taste of the departure cities:

Hong Kong : A toast to urban serenity Torii is a unique spin on the classic Negroni that features sweet potato shochu for a touch of softness and the fruity aromas of lychee, mirroring the serene beauty of Hong Kong where the tranquility of nature is just moments away from the vibrant cityscape.

Shanghai : Autumn evenings along the Bund 沪 Memory plays tribute to Shanghai's legacy and harmonizes osmanthus-infused gin with mellow yellow rice wine. Accented by vanilla syrup and a touch of lemon, it boasts a layered, aromatic profile, elegant, and evocative of autumn evenings along the Bund.

Beijing : Where myth meets mixology Palace Turet 角楼 recreates the golden silhouette of the Forbidden City's iconic turrets at dusk through a harmony of jasmine, peach, gin and champagne. With each sip, the elegance of six-century-old history dances on the tastebuds. Non-alcoholic Kirin 麒麟 , named after the auspicious Chinese beast, playfully captures the creature's sophistication through layers of pineapple, mango, coconut and lemon for a refreshing kick in the air.

Singapore : Echoes of the Lion City Reclaimed Sling enhances the city's iconic gin-based cocktail with a smooth flavorful sip by adding distilled gin, pomegranate, herbal liquor and lemon. Mocktail Gao Lak — Teochew term for roasted chestnuts — pays tribute to the nostalgic childhood snack and Singapore's hawker trade. A blend of black bean vinegar, water chestnut syrup, and non-alcoholic malt create a rich profile of Southeast Asian flavors.



Beyond contemporary cocktails, Members may also experience a selection of fine wines through VistaJet's Wine in the Sky program — the perfect glass paired with in-flight gastronomy. VistaJet guarantees an impeccable and elegant dining experience at altitude, thanks to its global network of over 7,000 suppliers, private chefs and Michelin-starred restaurants.

The art of family fun mixology

Craft unforgettable Mid-Autumn Festival memories with an exclusive VistaJet mixology workshop at Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong and Singapore. Guided by expert mixologists, family members of all ages can discover closely guarded recipes in an interactive session to master the art of signature cocktails and mocktails. Workshops are available by private appointment only through VistaJet's Private World with a minimum of 72 hours' notice.

Private World provides Members access to an exclusive network of over 600 partners spanning 35 categories – everything from the perfect home, delivery of art, fashion, gastronomy and even Formula 1.

Plan now for Mid-Autumn Festival

With guaranteed access to VistaJet's unrivalled global fleet of over 270 aircraft, Members can fly to the ultimate Mid-Autumn Festival reunion. For the ultimate gathering, request a booking on the Global 7500 — the largest and longest-range business jet, boasting four separate living spaces, including an entertainment room and permanent stateroom. Flying up to 17 hours non-stop, VistaJet has 18 aircraft ready to fly anytime, anywhere with as little as 24-48 hours' notice.

Information

VistaJet | press@vistajet.com

About VistaJet

VistaJet is part of Vista — the world's leading global business aviation company. Innovating the industry for over 20 years, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world.

VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to over 200 countries and territories on the Vista Members' fleet of iconic silver and red business jets, which includes the largest fleet of Global 7500s. Offering the best aircraft in each cabin class, clients can choose the most efficient option for every trip.

With a dedicated Client Services and Cabin team available 24/7, clients enjoy a fully personalized flight with seamless continuity from the ground to the air. Every VistaJet flight has at least one Cabin Host as well as two pilots on the flight deck to provide optimal safety and comfort on board.

VistaJet Program Members have guaranteed access to the Vista Members' fleet while paying only for the hours they fly — a smart alternative to ownership and fractional flying.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17. VistaJet US Inc. is an air charter broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet-owned and U.S.-registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. direct air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC (DBA Vista America), JetSelect LLC (DBA Vista America), Western Air Charter Inc (DBA Vista America), and Red Wing Aeroplane LLC (DBA Vista America).

[1]Eligible to VistaJet Members departing from Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, and Singapore while stocks last.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761078/VistaJet_Asian_delicacies.jpg