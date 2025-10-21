VISTA INTRODUCES NEXT-GENERATION GLOBAL IN-FLIGHT CONNECTIVITY WITH GOGO GALILEO

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista, the world's leading private aviation group, has announced a landmark partnership with Gogo to bring the new Gogo Galileo broadband connectivity system to its global fleet, setting a new benchmark for connectivity in the air.

The rollout will begin in November 2025 across Vista's European fleet, followed by rapid implementation in the United States and Asia from January 2026. This will see one aircraft upgraded with the Gogo Galileo terminal every nine days, reaching at least 60 aircraft within the first 18 months.

Seamless connectivity, no matter where

The new purpose built for business aviation system delivers enterprise-grade broadband powered by the Eutelsat OneWeb constellation. The low-latency connectivity allows Vista Members to stream, host video conferences, and connect with family, colleagues and clients seamlessly, from boarding to landing. Unlike traditional solutions that disconnect below 10,000 feet or over water, the Gogo Galileo terminals optimizes dedicated business aviation bandwidth ensuring consistent, high-speed service worldwide, without competing with residential bandwidth, or other industry sectors.

Reliability and speed at scale

The system combines a single AVANCE unit and Galileo antenna for simpler installation and greater reliability. It enables real-time monitoring, over-the-air updates and a self-service portal providing performance transparency for Vista's Operations teams. To guarantee immediate support, Vista and Gogo have already secured spare parts at all major Vista maintenance centers worldwide, minimizing potential downtime.

A commitment to constant improvement

Vista Chairman and Founder Thomas Flohr commented: "Our Members expect a global standard of ultimate excellence — in service, safety and now, connectivity. With Gogo Galileo, we are delivering the most advanced Wi-Fi experience available in business aviation, anywhere in the world. This partnership is another step in our ongoing investment to make every flight as seamless, productive and enjoyable as possible."

"We are extremely pleased to bring the benefits of the Gogo Galileo terminal to so many Vista aircraft. As the world's largest membership-based operator, providing on-demand charter to a diverse range of global destinations, we know that its members will appreciate the consistent, low-latency connectivity on whichever route they fly," adds Chris Moore, CEO, Gogo. "The system reliability will ensure passengers enjoy an on-the-ground connectivity experience in the air to stay productive, relaxed and entertained, even in the most remote of locations and is backed by multi-lingual 24/7/365 support to ensure always-on connectivity."

A world first for global coverage

For the first time, Vista Members will enjoy uninterrupted broadband across continents, oceans, and all phases of flight. Whether streaming a live event, finalizing a transaction or video-calling family at 45,000 feet, connectivity now mirrors the speed and reliability of the office or home.

By mid-2026, all 270 Vista aircraft will feature either Gogo Galileo or upgraded Ku/ Ka-band connectivity — ensuring a consistent, high-speed experience on every flight worldwide.

About Vista

Vista Global Holding Limited ( Vista ) is the world's leading global business aviation company providing worldwide business flight services through its network of subsidiaries and a team of over 4,000 experts. A global group headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for over 20 years through continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value — anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista's extensive industry expertise enables it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and technology to meet the needs of business aviation clients around the world. These services are offered through its leading brands, including VistaJet and XO.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com

"Vista" is a trade name for Vista Global Holding Limited. Vista does not operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by properly licensed operators, which may include subsidiaries such as VistaJet Limited or VistaJet GmbH. Vista also holds a non-controlling minority stake in FAA-licensed and DOT registered US direct air carriers XOJET Aviation LLC (DBA Vista America), Red Wing Aeroplane LLC (DBA Vista America), Western Air Charter, Inc. (DBA Vista America), Jet Select, LLC (DBA Vista America), and Talon Air LLC.

About Gogo

Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio provides best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large and heavy jets and beyond.

The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates Air-to-Ground systems with access to high-speed satellite networks, which aim to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team.

Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security, and innovation and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.

For more information: www.gogoair.com

