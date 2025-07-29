Vispero Appoints Rhonda Bassett‑Spiers CEO to Drive Innovation and Growth

Seasoned tech executive to guide the global accessibility leader into its next phase of customer-focused expansion

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vispero®, the global leader in assistive technology, today announced that Rhonda Bassett‑Spiers has been named as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Rhonda brings more than 25 years of experience driving business transformation and growth in the technology and software sectors to Vispero. Most recently, she served as CEO of Telestream, where she led a successful modernization of its product suite and go-to-market strategy. Previously, she was President and CEO of iTradeNetwork, a global supply chain intelligence provider, where she launched new solutions and expanded the company's market reach.

In addition to her executive roles, Rhonda serves as Lead Independent Director at Quorum, providing governance and strategic oversight for the public-affairs software provider.

"Vispero's mission is deeply meaningful, and I'm honored to lead this talented team as we expand our impact and global reach," said Rhonda Bassett‑Spiers, Chief Executive Officer of Vispero. "Together, we'll continue to advance innovative solutions that empower people who are blind or have low vision to live, work, and connect without barriers."

"Rhonda is a proven leader with a customer-first mindset and an exceptional record of delivering results," added Kevin Collins, Chairman of Vispero's Board. "Her strategic vision, global experience, and deep operational expertise make her the ideal leader to guide Vispero at this critical juncture as we advance operational excellence and deliver impactful assistive technology solutions at scale."

This announcement comes as Vispero celebrates the 30th anniversary of its iconic product, JAWS® (Job Access With Speech), the world's most widely used screen reader. Since its debut in 1995, JAWS has transformed how people who are blind or have low vision access digital information, work, and live independently. The milestone underscores Vispero's ongoing commitment to accessibility innovation, a legacy that Rhonda Bassett‑Spiers is poised to carry forward into the company's next era.

About Vispero

Vispero® is the global leader in assistive technology products for those with vision impairments. Freedom Scientific, TPGi, Enhanced Vision, and Optelec, all Vispero brands, have a long history of innovation for customers with accessibility needs. Our product portfolio is considered one of the most diverse and reliable on the market. It includes JAWS for Windows, the global leader in screen reading software. For more information, visit www.vispero.com.

