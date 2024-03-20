Visit Qatar Partners with Wego to Boost Traveler Engagement and Tourism

DUBAI, UAE, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), partnered with Visit Qatar to enrich traveler engagement and amplify the allure of Qatar's tourism offerings.

This co-marketing collaboration seeks to leverage Wego's extensive reach and innovative marketing capabilities to drive more travelers to experience the wonders of Qatar.

Qatar

Through this partnership, Wego will utilize its robust digital platform and targeted marketing initiatives to showcase Qatar's rich cultural heritage, stunning architecture and world-class events and attractions to travelers worldwide. By highlighting Qatar's unique offerings, including it's a wide selection of new hotels and iconic landmarks such as the Museum of Islamic Art and the futuristic skyline of West Bay Doha, Wego aims to inspire travelers to explore the country and create unforgettable memories.

"We are excited to join forces with Visit Qatar to promote Qatar as a must-visit destination for travelers," said Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer of Wego. "With our extensive reach and expertise in digital marketing, we are confident that we can effectively showcase Qatar's unique attractions and drive more travelers to explore this remarkable destination."

The co-marketing partnership will entail a series of collaborative marketing campaigns, promotional activities, and exclusive travel deals designed to capture the attention of potential visitors and entice them to choose Qatar as their next travel destination. Wego and Visit Qatar are committed to providing travelers with unparalleled value and incentives to discover all that Qatar has to offer.

"We are excited to partner with Wego to showcase our many new tourism developments, complementing our vibrant art, culture and events scene that Qatar offers to visitors from around the world," said Philip Dickinson, Leading International Market Development at Visit Qatar. "Through this collaboration, we aim to further elevate Qatar's profile as a World Class tourism destination and provide travelers with unforgettable experiences that capture the essence of our country's rich culture and hospitality, where tradition meets modernity"

The partnership between Visit Qatar and Wego is poised to play a pivotal role in attracting more visitors and highlighting the country's diverse offerings to travelers worldwide.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366054/Wego_Qatar.jpg