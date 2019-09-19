Visiongain Report: The Top 20 Building Thermal Insulation Companies will Account for 70.7% of the Global Market

Top 20 Building Thermal Insulation Companies 2019

Visiongain assesses that the thermal insulation market is moderately concentrated with the top 20 companies accounting for just over 70% of the global thermal insulation market in 2019.

Building insulation is used to reduce the amount of power required to heat or cool a building and minimise the amount of heat that escapes during the winter and to limit the hot summer air penetration. Building insulation stands to be the most cost-effective measure in a climate that has a wide range of annual average temperature.

• The report provides 206 tables, charts, and graphs

• Arkema SA

• BASF SE

• Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co. Ltd.

• Clariant AG

• Covestro AG

• DowDuPont Inc.

• Eastman Chemical Co.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Fletcher Building Ltd.

• GAF Industries Inc.

• Johns Manville Corp.

• Kingspan Group PLC

• Knauf Insulation

• Masco Corp.

• Owens Corning Corporation

• Rockwool International

• Saint-Gobain SA

• Sika AG

• Solvay SA

• Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Companies covered in the report include:

Air Products

Alghanim Industries

Andersen Corporation

Arkema SA

Arrmaz

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Balex Metal Sp. z.o.o.

BASF SE

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co. Ltd.

Big bloc Construction Ltd.

Boise Cascade Co.

Bremhove NV

Certain Teed Corporation

Chicago Metallic

Clariant AG

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Component Hardware Group Inc.

Construction Products Association

Constructive UPRAVLENIE №155 AO

Covestro AG

CSR Ltd.

Deceuninck NV

Defence Construction (1951) Limited

Distribution International Inc.

DowDuPont, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Eidai Co., Ltd.

Emseal Joint Systems, Ltd.

Ergon Capital Partners II NV

Etex Sa

Everest Industries Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Firestone Building Products Company LLC

Fletcher Building Ltd.

Flumroc AG

GAF Industries Inc.

GAF Materials Corporation

Gibraltar Industries, Inc.

Green Energy Group Ltd.

Habitat

Haier

Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd

Hebel Haus Gmbh

HECK wall Systems

Henkel Adhesive Technologies

Hess Corporation

Hexcel

HIL Ltd.

Huurre Iberica S.A.

Hyundai Development Co.

Implenia AG

Index Construction Systems and Products

Industrial insulation Group LLC

Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

J.M. Huber Corp.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

Jindal Mectec Private Limited

Johns Manville Corp.

Joris Ide Group

Kaycan Ltée

KCC Corp.

Kichler Lighting

Kingspan Group PLC

Kingspan Tarec Industrial Insulation, Ltd.

Knauf Insulation

Lakehouse Ltd.

LG Hausys, Ltd.

Masco Corp.

Mcconnell Dowell Corporation Limited

National Gypsum Company

NBCC (India) Ltd.

Nu-Wool Inc

Oldcastle Architectural Inc.

Omega Flex, Inc.

Owens Corning Corporation

Paroc Group Oy

Peninsula Publishing

Per Strand AS

Pittsburgh Corning

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Poliuretanos S.A.

Recticel SA

RMAX operating, LLC

Rockwool International

Safran

Saint-Gobain SA

Saudi Binladin Group Limited.

Setra Group AB

Siemens

Sika AG

Skamol A/S

SoCalGas

Solvay SA

Southern California Edison

Steel partners NV

Stormking Plastics Limited

Stratasys

Synthesia Group

Taiwan Glass Industry Corp.

Teraplast SA

The Dow Chemical

Thermafiber inc

Unifrax I LLC

va-Q-tec AG

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

XL Brands

YKK Corporation



List of Other Organisations Mentioned in this Report

China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Association (CPCIA)

Delta College

European manufacturers of Expanded Polystyrene (EUMEPS)

European Union

Government of Denmark

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)

RWTH Aachen University

The Business of Council for Sustainable Energy

U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

University of Michigan (U-M)

US Department of Energy Studies

SOURCE Visiongain