Visiongain Report: The Geothermal Power Market will see a Capital Expenditure (Capex) of $7,256mn in 2019 as the World Seeks out Sustainable and Reliable Clean Energy to Meet their Emissions Reductions Targets
- Geothermal Power Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Revenue (US$ Mn) & Capacity (MW), Forecasts by Technology (Binary Cycle, Flash Steam, Dry Steam & Others) and by End-User (Commercial and Industrial, Residential, Others) for the Leading Nations Plus Profiles of Leading Companies
01 Aug, 2019, 10:00 BST
LONDON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiongain has calculated that the global Geothermal Power Market will see a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $7,256mn in 2019. Read on to discover the potential business opportunities available.
Geothermal energy is a clean and renewable energy derived from the heat produced by the slow decay of radioactive particles in the core of the earth. Geothermal reservoirs are located deep underground and can be detected through volcanoes and fumaroles, hot springs and geysers. The most active geothermal resources exist along major tectonic plate boundaries that incorporate maximum volcanic areas. The geothermal energy is mainly used in three main applications including direct use and district heating systems, electricity generation power plants and geothermal heat pumps.
Geothermal energy is considered to be a most sustainable energy source owing to its limited burning of fuels and minimal emission of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. The geothermal power market is mainly driven by the factors including an efficient and sustainable energy source and growing adoption of renewable energy. The limited burning of fuels and minimal emission of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases favour the adoption of geothermal energy.
The introduction of favourable government regulations and policies are expected to recover the otherwise untapped huge geothermal potential for low-carbon electricity generation and direct use in cooling and heating. Despite these advantages, the geothermal energy has experienced a low adoption owing to the high initial cost associated with the technology. The increasing demand for reliable and sustainable electricity supply is further expected to boost the demand for geothermal power.
The pressing concerns over global warming and energy security are likely to favour the geothermal power market. As there are significant risks involved with initial exploration and drilling, favourable regulatory environments – including tax incentives and land permits – can do much to facilitate further developments in the sector. Besides from being a clean and renewable energy source, geothermal energy is also suitable for base load electricity generation and thus has the potential to become the backbone of local grid systems.
Visiongain's Global Geothermal Power Market report can keep you informed and up to date with the developments in the market, segmented in terms of countries: United States, Philippines, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Kenya, Iceland, New Zealand, Japan, Turkey, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Russia, Papua New Guinea and China.
With reference to this report, it details the key investments trend in the global market, subdivided by regions, capital expenditure and equipment. Through extensive secondary research and interviews with industry experts, Visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the Geothermal Power Market over the forecast timeframe.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/geothermal-power-market-forecast-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
The report will answer questions such as:
– How is the Geothermal Power market evolving?
– What is driving and restraining Geothermal Power market dynamics?
– How will each Geothermal Power submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales and capacity will these submarkets account for in 2029?
– How will market shares of each Geothermal Power submarket develop from 2019-2029?
– Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?
– Which Geothermal Power submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?
– How will political and regulatory factors influence regional Geothermal Power markets and submarkets?
– Will leading national Geothermal Power market broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?
– How will market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which nation will lead the market in 2029?
– Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
– How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2019 and 2029?
Five Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:
1) The report provides Forecasts for the Geothermal Power Market for the period 2019-2029 by:
– CAPEX (US$mn) 2019-2029
– Capacity (MW) 2019-2029
2) The report provides Forecasts for the Geothermal Power Market by Technology, for the period 2019-2029
– Binary Cycle 2019-2029
– Flash Steam 2019-2029
– Dry Steam 2019-2029
– Others (EGS, Co-Production and Hybrid Generation) 2019-2029
3) The report also Forecasts and Analyses the Geothermal Power Market for Leading Nations By CAPEX & Capacity from 2019-2029
– U.S
– Philippines
– Indonesia
– Italy
– Mexico
– Kenya
– New Zealand
– Iceland
– Kenya
– Japan
– Turkey
– Costa Rica
– Ethiopia
– Rest of the World
– El Salvador
– Nicaragua
– Russia
– Papua New Guinea
– China
4) The report lists Extensive Details and Analysis of Existing and Upcoming Geothermal Power Plants in the Geothermal Power) Market including:
– Plant Name
– Owner/Operator
– Type
– Capacity (MW)
– Capacity
– Year
– Region
– Country
5) The report provides Detailed Profiles of The Leading Companies Operating within the Geothermal Power Market:
– Ormat Technologies Inc.
– Ansaldo Energia
– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
– General Electric Company
– Toshiba Corporation
– Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
– Calpine Corporation
– US Geothermal Inc.
– Enel Green Power
– Halliburton
– Berkshire Hathaway
– Enel SpA
– Ethos Energy
– Chevron
This independent 217-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 221 tables and figures examining the Geothermal Power market space, the report gives you a direct, detailed breakdown of the market. PLUS, Capital Expenditure, Capacity, by Technology and Nation, as well as in-depth analysis of leading companies in the Geothermal Power market from 2019-2029 that will keep your knowledge that one step ahead of your rivals.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/geothermal-power-market-forecast-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Akita Geothermal Energy Co
Alstom
Alternative Earth Resources, Inc.
Amedee Geothermal Venture
Ansaldo Energia
Beowawe Power LLC
Berkshire Hathaway
Bflat
Biliran Geothermal Incorporated
BM Enerji
BM Holdings
Bottle Rock Power PLC
BPPT
CalEnergy Generation
Calpine Corporation
CELIKLER
CFG Services
Chena Hot Springs
Chevron Energy
Chevron Geothermal India
Chevron Geothermal Philippines Holdings
Chuo Electric Power Co
Compania Federal de Electricidad
Constellation Energy
Contact Energy
Corbetti Geothermal
Coso Operating Co.
Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE)
Daldrup & Sohne AG
ElectraTherm, Inc.
Electric Power Development Co
Electric Power Tibet
Électricité de France Développement Environnement
Emerging Power Incorporated (EPI)
Empresa de Generacion de Energia Electrica del INDE
Empresa Nicaraguense de Electricidad (ENEL)
Empresa Transmisora de El Salvador (ETESAL)
ENAP
ENDA Enerji
Endesa Chile
Enel Green Power
Enel North America
Energy Development Corporation
Enex
Ergon Energy
Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation
European EGS Interest Group
Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
General Electric
Geodipa
Geodynamics
Geonext Corporation
Geothermal Development Company
Global Geothermal Limited
Gradient Resources
Green Energy
Güris Holding
Halliburton
Hitachi Ltd
HL Power Company
Hokkaido Electric Power Co.
Home Stretch Geothermal
Hudson Ranch Energy Services
Iceland Drilling company
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
Idemitsu Oita Geothermal
Instituto Costaricense de Electricidad
Japex Geothermal Kyushu Co
JV PetroEnergy
Kamchatskburgeotermiya
KenGen
Kokushokankokai
Kujyu Kanko Hotel
Kyushu Electric Power
LaGeo SA de CV
Landsvirkjun
Lihir Gold
Lt. Scandinavia Corporation
Magma Energy (US) Corp
Maibarara Geothermal Inc.
Maren Enerji
McGinness Hills
Menderes A.S.
Menderes Geothermal
Mighty River Power
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited (MHI)
Mitsubishi Materials Co
National Power Company of Iceland
Nitetsu Kagoshima Geothermal Co
Northern California Power Agency
Orchid Business Group
Oriental Mindoro Electric Cooperative (Ormeco)
Orkuveita Reykjavikur
Ormat
Ormat Technologies Inc
Orpower Twenty Two
Oserian Development Company
PacificCorp Energy
PLN
PLTP
PNOC Renewables
PT Dizamatra Powerindo
PT Pertamina
PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy
PT PLN (Persero)
PT. Geo Dipa Energy
PT Rekayasa Industri
Ram Power Company
Raser Technologies
Reykjavik Emera Inc
Reykjavik Energy
Reykjavik Geothermal
Rican Electricity
SC Geoterm
Sejahtera Alam Energy
Sosian Energy
Southern California Edison
Stadtwerke Muenchen
Star Energy Ltd
Suginoi Hotel
Sumitomo Corporation
Surprise Valley Electric Corp.
Technologies, Inc.
Terra-Gen LLC
Tohoku Electric Power Co. Group
Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.
Tohoku Hydropower
Tokyo Electric Power
Top Energy
Toshiba Corporation
Tuaropaki Power Company
Turcas BM Kuyucak Jeotermal Elektrik
Turcas Energy Holding
U.S. Geothermal Inc.
Viridity Energy
Wasabi
Wayang Windu
Yuzawa Geothermal Power Corp
Zorlu Energy Group
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Top 20 Geothermal Companies 2019
The Microgrid Market Forecast 2019-2029
Ultra-Thin Solar Cells Market Report 2019-2029
Combined Heat & Power (CHP) Installation Market Forecast 2019-2029
Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market Report 2019-2029
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article