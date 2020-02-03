Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the USD 15.7 Billion Remote Weapon Station Market
03 Feb, 2020, 10:00 GMT
Remote Weapon Station Market Report 2020-2030
LONDON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Platform (Land-Based, Naval and Airborne), by Component (Human Machine Interface, Sensors and Weapons & Armaments) and by Technology (Close-In Weapon Systems, Remote-Controlled Gun Systems and Other). Plus, Analysis of the Leading Players in the Market Space
• Contract to deliver Remote Weapons Stations to Denmark worth 270 MNOK
• Elbit Systems awarded $35 million contract to equip Montenegro's 4×4 vehicles with Remote Control Weapon Stations
• UAE confirms EOS weapon station contract
• Leonardo DRS to supply advanced thermal imagery technology for Army's remote combat vehicle weapon stations
• Kongsberg has signed CROWS contract worth MUSD 48
What does the future hold for the Remote Weapon Station market?
In this new, 153-page report, you will receive 225 tables and charts as well as independent, impartial and objective analysis.
By ordering and reading this report today, you will be given:
• A concise and comprehensive analysis of the Remote Weapon Station market from 2020 to 2030.
• An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the Remote Weapon Station industry but also the growth potential of several submarkets – including different platform, component, and technology types.
• An informed forecast of the sales of 17 countries – United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa, Brazil and Mexico.
• A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the Remote Weapon Station market.
• Profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on the latest financial performances and R&D expenses.
Predictions for the global market and submarkets – what's possible?
Along with an evaluation of the current level of international investment in the Remote Weapon Station market, this report provides measured forecasts for four submarkets covering the period 2020 to 2030.
• Remote Weapon Station Market by Platform, 2020-2030
• Land-Based Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Naval Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Remote Weapon Station Market by Component, 2020-2030
• Human Machine Interface Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Sensors Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Weapons & Armaments Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Remote Weapon Station Market by Technology, 2020-2030
• Close-In Weapon Systems Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Remote-Controlled Gun Systems Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Remote Weapon Station Market by Region & Country, 2020-2030
• North America Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• United States
• Canada
• Europe Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Russia
• Spain
• Asia-Pacific Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Middle East & Africa Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• South Africa
• Rest of World Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Brazil
• Mexico
Companies covered in the report include:
Ares
ASELSAN AS
Asia Security Technology PTE Ltd
Australian Government
BAE Systems
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
BMC Otomotiv
Canadian Federal Liberal Government
China North Industries Group Corporation (Norinco)
Elbit Systems Ltd
Electro Optics
Escribano
FN Herstal
General Dynamics Corporation
Hanwha Defence
IMI Systems
KMW
Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace AS
Kongsberg Gruppen
Larsen & Toubro
Leonardo
Mahindra Defence Systems
Moog
Nexter Systems
Peruvian Government
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
Rauma Marine Constructions
Raytheon Company
Reutech Radar Systems
Reutech Solutions
Rheinmetall AG
ST Engineering
Swedish Defence Materiel Administration
Switzerland Army
Switzerland Federal Office
The AST Group
UAE Navy
US Air Force
US Army
US DoD
US Navy
VNL
Yugoimport SDPR
