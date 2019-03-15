Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $8.92 Billion Antimicrobial Packaging Market

Antimicrobial Packaging Market Report 2019-2029

Forecasts by Base Material (Plastics, Biopolymers, Paperboard, Others), by Agents (Organic acid, Bacteriocin, Enzymes, Essential Oils, Metal Ions and Oxidizers, Others), by Type (Pouches, Cartons, Trays, Bags, Cups & Lids, Others), by Application (Food, Beverages, Healthcare, Others) PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and National Market Analysis

LONDON, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report from Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global Antimicrobial Packaging market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $8.92bn in 2019.

Now: In 2015, Mondi PLC agreed to acquire an extrusion coating facility from Walki Group located in Finland and Poland for EUR60 million. The company is offering its antimicrobial packaging material under the same business segment.

Report Scope

• Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029 illustrate the market progression

• Antimicrobial Packaging Market Application submarkets forecasts from 2019-2029

– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Food 2019-2029

– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Beverage 2019-2029

– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Healthcare 2019-2029

– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Others 2019-2029

• Regional and national Antimicrobial Packaging Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• North America Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– US Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Canada Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Mexico Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Europe Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Germany Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– France Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– UK Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Italy Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Japan Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– China Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– India Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Singapore Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of APAC Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of the World Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– South America Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Middle East Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Africa Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• What type of Antimicrobial Packaging submarkets will grow from 2019-2029?

– Pouches Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Cartons Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Trays Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Bags Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Cups & Lids Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Others Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Antimicrobial Packaging Market by Base Material submarkets forecasts from 2019-2029

– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Plastics 2019-2029

– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Paperboard 2019-2029

– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Biopolymers 2019-2029

– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Others 2019-2029

• Antimicrobial Packaging Market by Agents submarkets forecasts from 2019-2029

– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Organic Acids 2019-2029

– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Bacteriocin 2019-2029

– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Enzymes 2019-2029

– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Essential Oils 2019-2029

– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Metal ions & Oxidizers 2019-2029

– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Others 2019-2029

• Profiles of the leading 11 Antimicrobial Packaging companies

– Addmaster

– BASF SE

– Biocote

– Dow Chemical

– Dunmore

– Linpac

– Microban

– Mondi PLC

– PolyOne Corp

– Takex

– Uflex

Addmaster (UK) Ltd

Aggelakis S.A.

Alimentos Sanygran S.L.

All American Foods Inc

AlpiPan S.r.l.

Alterial Les Recettes de Celiane

Alternis Sàrl

Amco Proteins

Amcor Ltd.

Amy's Kitchen

Andean Dream, LLC

Andros Group

Annie's Homegrown, Inc.

Attune Foods, Llc

Axiom Foods, Inc

Balviten Sp.z.o.o

Baracel Ltd

BASF SE

Bioalimenta SRL

Biocote Corporation

Bioferme oy

Biogran

Biomaster

Biotrap

Biovegan GmbH

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

Bolthouse Farms Inc

Bonvita B.V.

Bo-Shin Flavors & Food Ingredients Ins

Botaniex, Inc.

Bravo Europe

Bunge Ltd

C. Hahne Muhlenwerke GmbH

Cargill Inc

Changsha Gree Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Chr. Hansen

Covestro

Damhert Nutrition nv

Danone SA

De Halm

Dean Foods

Denomega Nutritional Oils AS

Devondale Murray Goulburn

Domretor

Dow Chemical

Dunmore Corporation

Edward & Sons Trading Company, Inc.

Ener-G Foods, Inc.

Essentia Protein Solutions

Everest Packaging

Facundo Blanco S.A.

Fitplein.nl B.V.

Fonterra Co-Operative Group

Freeda Vitamins, Inc.

Frutarom Industries Ltd

Frutels LLC

Gelita AG

Geneferm Biotechnology

General Mills

Genius Foods Ltd

Gilro LTD

Glanbia

GlaxoSmithKline plc

GliSODin Skin Nutrients

Gluten Evolution, LLC

Glutenfreeda Foods, Inc

Grande Cheese Company

Green Island International TCM Group Ltd

Groupe Lactalis

Grupo Omnilife SA de CV

Hanmi Natural Nutrition Co., Ltd

Harke Group

Healthy Beverage LLC

Healthy Foods Supplies LTD

Herbalife Ltd.

HIFOOD Spa

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

Insect Biotech

IREKS GmbH

Jentschura International GmbH

Kellogg Co

Kerry Group

Kettle Cuisine, Llc.

Kiantama Oy

KIND Holdings Ltd

Kinnikinnick Foods, Inc.

Kirin Holdings Company Ltd

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kreglinger Europe nv

Laboratoires Innéov SNC

LB Bulgaricum

Leader Foods OY

Linpac Senior Holdings

Loaf Of Nature

Lonza Group AG

Lyckeby Starch AB

Lyco Red Ltd

M.A. Hanna Company

Maplegrove Gluten Free Foods, Inc.

Marlow Foods Ltd

Masterpiece

Maverick Brands LLC

Megmilk snow brand Co

Microban International

Mondelēz International

Mondi Plc

Nano Pak

Natureal

Nature's Path Foods

Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc

Nutrisens SAS

Nutrition Dynamics

OPLON

Origin Earth Ltd.

Originall

Orkla Health AS

Oskri Corp

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Parx Plastics

PepsiCo

Primal Food Ltd

Pukka Herbs Ltd

Puratos NV

Quegen Biotech

R.W. Garcia, Co., Inc.

Raisio

Rcl Foods

Roma Food Products

Roquette Frères S.A.

RPC M&H Plastics UK

Sciessent LLC

Scoular Food Ingredients Group

Sealed Air

Shrinath Rotopack Private Limited

Sinorey Foods Co., Ltd.

Standard Functional Foods Group, Inc.

Suntory

Symington's Ltd

Takex Labo Co. Ltd

Teavana Corp

TerraVia Holdings, Inc

The Box Co-Op

The Functional Beverage Co.

The Geon Company (Geon)

The TATUA Co-operative Dairy Company Ltd.

Tommen Gram

Uflex Ltd

Ultrafresh

Ungar's Food Products, Inc.

Unilever

Valio

Valsem Industries Sas

Vega Pharma Ltd

Veritiv Corp

ViVA Drinks

Vivatinell

World Finer Foods Inc.

Zeomic



List of Other Organisations Mentioned in this Report

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)

European Union (EU)

The Centre for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (CFSAN)

The Office of Food Additive Safety

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)

