Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $49 bn Asthma & COPD Market

- Pharma Leader Series: Top 26 Asthma & COPD Companies 2020-2030

- Company Overview, Marketed Products, Product Pipeline, Revenues, Forecast

LONDON, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global asthma & COPD therapies market was valued at $36.21bn in 2018 and is projected to grow to $60.8bn by 2030.

Report Scope

• Global Asthma & COPD Therapies Market forecasts from 2020-2030

• Profiles of the leading 26 asthma & COPD companies:

• Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

• Aerocrine (Circassia)

• ALK-Abello A/S

• Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• AstraZeneca

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Chiesi Farmaceutici

• Cipla

• Dimerix

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Innoviva

• Lallemand Pharma International

• Merck

• Mereo BioPharma Group plc

• MundiPharma

• Novartis

• Pulmatrix

• Respiratorius AB

• Roche

• Other companies

• The content of each profile differs, depending on the organization. In general, a profile gives the following information:

• An overview and analysis of the company

• A portfolio of the company's marketed product and product pipeline

• Financial Information

• Revenue forecast from 2020-2030

• Recent developments

• Future Outlook

• This report discusses factors that drive and restrain the asthma and COPD market.

• Key questions answered by this report:

• How is the Asthma & COPD Companies market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Asthma & COPD Companies market?

• What are the market shares of each segment of the overall Asthma & COPD Companies market in 2019?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2019 to 2030?

• Will leading Asthma & COPD Companies broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the predictions for M&A activity, consolidation for existing players and the potential prospects for new market entrants?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2019 and 2030?

Companies covered in the report include:

Aerocrine (Circassia)

ALK-Abello A/S

American College of Chest Physicians (ACCP)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Ciba-Geigy

Cipla

Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)

Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc.

Dermira Inc.

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

European Respiratory Society (ERS)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Glenmark

Hikma

Innovata plc

Innoviva, Inc.

Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

Lallemand Pharma International

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

Merck

Monitored Therapeutics, Inc. (MTI)

MundiPharma

Mylan

National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)

Novartis

Pulmatrix

Regeneron

Roche

Sandoz

Sanofi

Sepracor Inc.

Sorrento

Sunovion

Teva

Theravance Biopharma|Mylan Inc.

Torii

Vectura Group plc

Verona Pharma plc

