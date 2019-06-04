Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $35bn Blood Cancer Market

Global Blood Cancer Market Forecast to 2028

Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy

LONDON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global blood cancer market reached $24bn in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in the first half of the forecast period. Chemotherapy held 44% of the market in 2018.

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand-new report you will receive 61 charts – all unavailable elsewhere.

This Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the global blood cancer market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-blood-cancer-market-forecast-to-2028/#download_sampe_div

Report Scope

• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2028 for the blood cancer market

• Revenue and growth forecast to 2028 for the blood cancer market by type of therapy:

• Chemotherapy

• Targeted therapy

• Immunotherapy

• Revenue and growth forecast to 2028 for the blood cancer market by regional and national market:

• The US

• Japan

• Germany

• France

• The UK

• Spain

• Italy

• Brazil

• Russia

• India

• China

For each national market, the revenue forecast is also broken down by submarket.

• For each national market, this report provides incident cases projection from 2018 to 2028 for:

• Leukaemia

• Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

• Hodgkin Lymphoma

• Multiple Myeloma

• Discussion and profiles of the leading players in the blood cancer market:

• Amgen

• AstraZeneca

• Bayer

• Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

• Celgene

• Johnson & Johnson

• Novartis

• Pfizer

• Roche

• Discussion on drugs that are currently in the R&D pipeline for Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Multiple Myeloma.

• Analysis of what stimulates and restrains the global blood cancer market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Challenges

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• How is the Blood Cancer market evolving?

• What are the drivers and restraints for the growth of the Blood Cancer market?

• How will each Blood Cancer submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2028?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market to 2028?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and submarkets?

• Will leading national Blood Cancer markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2028?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-blood-cancer-market-forecast-to-2028/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Acceleron Pharma, Inc.

Acerta Pharma

Advantagene, Inc

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alcon

Amgen

Array BioPharma

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc

BeiGene, Ltd

Bicycle Therapeutics

BioSight

bluebird bio, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

Celgene

Evotec AG

Fate Therapeutics

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

FORMA Therapeutics Holdings, LLC

Forty Seven, Inc.

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline

Hoffmann-La Roche

Hospira, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.

Juno Therapeutics, Inc.

Lycera Corp.

MacroGenics

NantBioScience, Inc.

National Health Service (NHS)

Nektar Therapeutics

Novartis

Nurix Inc.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer

Prothena Corporation plc

Roche

Servizio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN)

Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc.

Surface Oncology

Sutro Biopharma, Inc.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

U.S. Department of Energy

UCB

Vividion Therapeutics, Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

Zymeworks Inc.

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Global Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics Market 2019-2029

Drug Delivery Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Forecast 2019-2029

Global Bioreactors Market 2019-2029

Biologics Market Trends and Forecasts 2018-2028

Global Genomics Market Report 2018-2028

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Visiongain