Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the USD 8.3 Billion Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems Market
15 Oct, 2019, 10:00 BST
Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems Market Report 2019-2029
LONDON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts & Analysis by Systems & Geography, Ground-Based Systems (Active Protection, Passive Protection & Hybrid), Active Protection Systems (Soft Kill Systems, Hard Kill Systems & Hybrid Systems), Airborne Systems (Floor Protection, Cockpit Protection & Exterior Protection), Regions (The Americas, Asia Oceania, Europe & Rest of World), Plus, Profiles of Leading Companies in the Market Space
• US Army Sends Out Invitations to Future Armoured Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA 2019
• US Fighter Jets Could Soon be Armed with Lasers
• Testing Begins this Summer on 'Soft Kill', 'Hard Kill' Systems to Protect Ground Vehicles
What does the future hold for the Global Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems market?
In this new, 194-page Visiongain report, you will receive almost 250 tables and charts as well as independent, impartial and objective analysis.
By ordering and reading this report today, you will be given:
• A concise definition and comprehensive analysis of the Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems market from 2019 to 2029.
• An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems market but also the growth potential of ground-based and airborne platforms, and each major geographical region.
• An informed forecast of the sales of 16 leading nations – the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.
• A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems market.
• Ten succinct profiles of the key players in the industry, as well as up-to-date information on agreed-upon contracts and analysis of each company's reputation, finances and outlook.
Governments, agencies & organisations actively working or interested in the Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems industry will also find significant value in our research.
Predictions for the global market and submarkets – what's possible?
Along with an evaluation of the current level of international investment in the Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems market, this report provides measured forecasts for four submarkets covering the period 2019 to 2029.
• Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems Forecasts by Ground-Based Systems, 2019-2029
– Active Protection Systems Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– Passive Protection Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– Hybrid Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
• Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems Forecasts by Active Protection Systems, 2019-2029
– Soft Kill Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– Hard Kill Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– Hybrid – Soft Kill & Hard Kill Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
• Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems Forecasts by Airborne Systems, 2019-2029
– Floor Protection Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– Cockpit Protection Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– Exterior Protection Forecast, 2019-2029
• Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems Forecasts by Regions, 2019-2029
– The Americas Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– Europe Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– Asia Oceania Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– The Middle East & Africa Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
Companies covered in the report include:
Abstract Solutions
Aequis
Aerostructures Assemblies India
Afghanistan National Army (ANA)
Airbus
Artec
Astronics Corporation
ATK
Australian Department of Defense
Australian Government
Aviation Technical Services
AVIC
BAE Systems.
Bell Helicopter Textron
Boeing
Bombardier
Brazilian Government
Brighton University
British Army
CAC
Canadian Army
Canadian Government
Cessna
Chinese Army
Chinese Government
CIO consortium
CMC Electronics Inc
Cobham PLC
Comtech Telecommunications
CPI
Curtiss Wright
Daimler Trucks North America
Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistic Organization (DALO)
Dassault
Dassault Aviation
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
Defense Science and Technology Laboratory
Delphi
Department of Homeland Security
Donaldson Aerospace & Defense
DRS Technologies
DSM Dyneema
EDAC
Elettronica SpA
Embraer SA
ESSA Technology
ESSCO
European Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR)
Fds Italy Srl
Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support
FedEx
Finmeccanica
Flir Systems (Raymarine)
FMS Enterprises Migun Ltd
Frazer-Nash
French Army
Fuji Heavy Industries
General Dynamics Corporation
General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)
General Dynamics UK
German Air Force
German Bundeswehr
German Government
Greenbriar Equity Group
Gulfstream Aerospace
Harbin Topfrp Composite Co., Ltd (HTC)
Harris Corporation
Helicopters of Russia
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
HTC
IDF
Indian Army
Indonesian Ministry of Defense
Infinite Technologies
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (IAI)
Italian Ministry of Defense
ITT Corporation
Iveco Defense Systems
Jenoptik
Kaman Aerospace Group
Kärcher Futuretech
Kelvin Hughes
Kitron
Kitsap Composites
Kongsberg
Krauss-Maffei Wegmann
L3 Technologies
Leidos
Leonardo DRS, Inc.
Leonardo SpA
Lithuanian Ministry of Defense
Lockheed Martin
Lufthansa Technik
Marshall Aerospace
MBDA
Meggitt PLC
Mexican Government
MillenWorks
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
NASA
NATO
NORDAM
Norinco
Northrop Grumman Corporation
OptaSense
Orbitall ATK
Oshkosh Defense
OTO Melara
Pacific Radomes Inc.
Panavia Aircraft GmbH
Patria Oyj
Peruvian Marines
Peruvian Ministry of Defense
Pilatus
Plasan
Pratt & Whitney Canada
QinetiQ.,
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
Rheinmetall Active Protection GmbH
Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Ballistic Protection GmbH
Rheinmetall Chempro GmbH
Rheinmetall Defence
Rheinmetall Defense Australia
Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles Netherlands
Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH
Roke Manor Research
Romanian Military Vehicle System
Rostec
Royal DSM
Royal Engineered Composites
Royal Netherlands Army
RUAG Aviation
Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG (RSK MiG)
Saab AB
Saab Grintek Technologies Ltd.
Saint-Gobain
SCISYS
Sheergard
Sikorsky
Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd (ST Aerospace)
South Korean Army
South Korean Government
Starwin Industries
Sukhoi
Supacat
Supacat Asia Pacific
Swedish Navy
Syrian Government
Tencate
TenCate Advanced Armour
TenCate Advanced Composites
Textron Inc.
Textron Marine & Land Systems (TM&LS)
Textron Systems
Thales
U.S. Air Force
U.S. Army
U.S. Army Contracting Command
U.S. Army Tank Automotive Research Development, and Engineering Center. (TARDEC)
U.S. Marine Corps
UK Ministry of Defense (MoD)
Ultra Electronics
UPS
US Army Tank Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM)
US Department of Defense (DoD)
US Government
US Marine Corps
US Office of Naval Research
Verdant
Vermont Composites Inc.
Vitrociset
