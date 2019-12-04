Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the 57bn Biomarkers Market
04 Dec, 2019, 10:00 GMT
- Global Biomarkers Market Forecast to 2029
- Consumables, Services, Software, Biomarker Discovery, Biomarker Diagnostics, Biomarker Services, Safety Biomarkers, Efficacy Biomarkers, Validation Biomarkers, Genomics, Proteomics, Bioinformatics, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, CNS Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases
LONDON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biomarkers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2018, the largest sector of the market was biomarker discovery, which encompasses revenues for instruments and reagents, as well as the other costs associated with in-house biomarker research and development. This sector accounted for 48% of the global biomarkers market.
Report Scope
• Global Biomarkers Market forecasts to 2029
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global biomarkers market by Product:
• Consumables
• Services
• Software
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global biomarkers market by Sector:
• Biomarker Services
• Biomarker Diagnostics
• Biomarker Discovery
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global biomarkers market by Type:
• Safety Biomarkers
• Efficacy Biomarkers
• Validation Biomarkers
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global biomarkers market by Discipline:
• Genomics
• Proteomics
• Bioinformatics
• Other
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global biomarkers market by Therapeutic Indication:
• Cancer
• Cardiovascular Diseases
• CNS
• Autoimmune Diseases
• Other
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these regional and national markets:
• North America: US, Canada
• Europe: Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC
• Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
• Our study gives qualitative analysis of the biomarkers market. It includes a SWOT and STEP Analysis.
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the biomarkers industry. These companies are biomarker service providers, biomarker technology providers and biomarker diagnostic developers:
• AB SCIEX
• Agilent
• Axela Inc
• Caprion Proteomics
• Charles River Laboratories
• Critical Diagnostics
• Epigenomics
• Genomic Health
• ICON plc
• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
• MDxHealth (formerly OncoMethylome)
• Myriad Genetics
• Oxford Gene Technology (OGT)
• Pacific Biomarkers
• Parexel
• Proteome Sciences
• QIAGEN
• Quest Diagnostics
• Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Worldwide Clinical Trials (WWC)
• WuXi PharmaTec
• Our study also discusses activities of the big pharmaceutical companies that are investing in biomarkers development through, for example, collaborations with CROs:
• Pfizer
• Novartis
• Roche Diagnostics
• Ventana Medical Systems
• Merck & Co.
• Sanofi
• GSK
• Abbott Laboratories
• AstraZeneca
• Key questions answered by this report:
• How is the biomarkers market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the biomarker market dynamics?
• Which trends and developments will prevail?
• How will the market shares of the regional markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
Companies covered in the report include:
454 Life Sciences
AB SCIEX
Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Molecular
Abcodia
ABT Molecular Imaging
ACS Biomarker
Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD)
Advion Bioanalytical Labs (part of Quintiles)
Affymetrix
Agendia
Agilent
Alacris Theranostics
Alere
Amarantus BioSciences
Amgen
Applied Biosystems (part of Life Technologies)
Aptiv Solutions
Arctic Partners
ARIAD Pharmaceuticals
Ariana Pharma
Arizona State University
Arrayit
ARUP Laboratories
AstraZeneca
Athena Diagnostics (a subsidiary of Quest Diagnostics)
Atherotech Diagnostics Lab
Aushon Biosystems
Axela Inc
Bayer
Belfer Institute for Applied Cancer Science [US]
Berkeley HeartLab (a subsidiary of Quest Diagnostics)
BG Medicine
BGI (formerly Beijing Genomics Institute)
Biofortis
Biosoft
BRAHMS (part of Thermo Fisher Scientific)
Brigham and Women's Hospital
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Cancer Research Technology
Caprion Proteomics
CBC (Comprehensive Biomarker Centre GmbH)
Celera (part of Quest Diagnostics)
Celgene
Cell Signaling Technology
Celldex Therapeutics
Cephalon (part of Teva)
Charles River Laboratories
Chronix Biomedical
Chugai Pharmaceutical
Ciphergen Biosystems
Clarient Diagnostic Services
Cleveland HeartLab
Clinigene International
Comprehensive Biomarker Center (formerly Febit)
Covance
Crelux
Critical Diagnostics
Critical Path Institute (C-Path) [US]
CTI Biotech
Daiichi Sankyo
Dako (now part of Agilent)
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute [US]
Danaher
DaVita Labs
DiaGenic
Durin Technologies
DxS (now part of QIAGEN)
EKO Diagnostic
Eli Lilly and Co.
Epic Sciences
Epigenomics
Epistem
EQT
Evotec
Exact Sciences
Exiqon
Exonhit
Ezose Sciences (part of Shionogi)
FEI Company
Foundation Medicine
Fujirebio Diagnostics
GE Healthcare
Genetic Technologies
Geneva Bioinformatics (GeneBio)
Genomic Health
GenWay Biotech
Great Point Partners
GSK
HD Biosciences
Health Diagnostic Laboratory
HealthLinx
Helicos BioSciences
Hewlett-Packard
HTG Molecular Diagnostics
ICON Plc
Illumina
ImmunId
Insight Genetics
Institute of Pathology Heidelberg (IPH)
Integrated Diagnostics
Ipsen
Ipsogen (a subsidiary of QIAGEN)
Isogen Life Science
Johnson & Johnson (J&J)
KU Leuven (University of Leuven)
LabCorp
Life Technologies
LightArray Biotech
M2Gen
Mayo Clinic [US]
Mayo Collaborative Services
MDxHealth
Medical Research Council [UK]
MediMedia Pharma Solutions
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center [US]
Merck & Co.
Merck KGaA
Metabolon
Michael J Fox Foundation
Myriad Genetics
Myriad RBM (formerly Rules-Based Medicine, part of Myriad Genetics)
National Academy of Sciences (NAS) [US]
Nephromics
Novartis
Novartis Molecular Diagnostics (part of Novartis)
NovioGendix
Oncoimmune
Oncomedics
OpGen
OPKO Health
Orion Genomics
Oxford Cancer Biomarkers
Oxford Gene Technology
Pacific Biomarkers
Pacific Biosciences
Panomics (now part of Affymetrix)
Parexel
Patheon
Pathwork Diagnostics
Personal Genome Diagnostics
Pfizer
Pierre Fabre
PLUS Diagnostics
PMDA
Power3 Medical Products
PPD
Predictive Biosciences
Prometheus Laboratories
ProtagenAG
Proteome Sciences
QIAGEN
QLIDA Diagnostics
Quanterix
Quanticel Pharmaceuticals
Quest Diagnostics
Quintiles
Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc
Randox Laboratories
Randox Laboratories
Roche
SABiosciences (now part of QIAGEN)
Sandor Proteomic
Sanger Institute
Sanofi
Santaris Pharma
Servier
Shionogi
Siemens
Siemens Healthcare
Singulex Inc
Sividion Diagnostics
SMA Foundation [US]
Stemina Biomarker Discovery
Sysmex
Technology Strategy Board (TSB) [UK]
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Thallion Pharmaceuticals
The Biomarkers Consortium
Thermo Fisher Sciences
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Transgene
Trans-Hit Biomarkers
Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development
Ventana Medical Systems
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
WaferGen
Warnex
Worldwide Clinical Trials
WuXi AppTec
Wuxi Pharmatech
Xcovery
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
American College of Cardiology Foundation (ACCF)
American Heart Association (AHA)
Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) [US]
British Heart Foundation [UK]
Broad Institute [US]
Cancer Research UK
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) [US]
Chinese State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA)
Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) [Australia]
EMA (European Medicines Agency)
ETH Zurich
European Commission
European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA)
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
European Stroke Research Network for Hypothermia (Euro-HYP)
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) [US]
Hirosaki University
Human Proteome Organisation (HUPO)
International Cancer Genome Consortium (ICGC)
Les entreprises du médicament (LEEM) [France]
Malmö University
Massachusetts General Hospital
Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics [Germany]
National Academy of Sciences
National Cancer Institute (NCI) [US]
National Health Service (NHS) [UK]
National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) [US]
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) [UK]
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) [US]
National Institute on Aging (NIA) [US]
National Jewish Health [US]
Newcastle University [UK]
NIH (National Institute of Health)
Oslo University Hospital
Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA)
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) [Japan]
Predictive Safety Testing Consortium (PSTC) [US]
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Stanford University
State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) [China]
Technion-Israel Institute of Technology
University of Alabama
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)
University of Oslo
University of Turku
University of Washington
Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute [UK]
World Health Organization (WHO)
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
