Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $57 Billion Glass Packaging Market

Glass Packaging Market Report 2019-2029

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Value and Volume Forecasts by Type (Amber, Flint, Green), by Application (Alcoholic Beverages, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Others) PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis

The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Glass Packaging market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $57bn in 2019.

Now: Owens-Illinois, Inc. is announcing a significant investment in its European glass operation supported by long-term customer agreements. This investment will enable O-I to grow in premium segments, increase capability and flexibility, as well as improve the company's environmental footprint. O-I will invest more than $60 million to expand its plant in Gironcourt, France. Plans include building a new furnace for a total of three furnaces at the plant when the expansion project is completed in early 2020. The expansion at Gironcourt will focus on the growing premium beer segment which is highly differentiated and uses unique bottle shapes to build strong, premium brand equity. This expansion supporting organic growth follows the recent transaction to acquire nearly 50% interest in Empresas Comegua S.A., the leading manufacturer of glass containers for the Central American and Caribbean markets. This inorganic growth investment connects the Company's footprint across the Americas – extending from Canada to Argentina. This is an example of the business strategies that you need to know about – and more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?

• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level Glass Packaging markets from 2019-2029

Featured content

• Global Glass Packaging Market and Volume forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029 illustrate the market progression

• Glass Packaging Market and Volume Forecasts by Type from 2019-2029

– Glass Packaging Forecast for Amber 2019-2029

– Glass Packaging Forecast for Flint 2019-2029

– Glass Packaging Forecast for Green 2019-2029

• Glass Packaging Market and Volume Forecasts by Application from 2019-2029

– Glass Packaging Forecast for Alcoholic Beverages 2019-2029

– Glass Packaging Forecast for Non-Alcoholic Beverages 2019-2029

– Glass Packaging Forecast for Food 2019-2029

– Glass Packaging Forecast for Pharmaceuticals 2019-2029

– Glass Packaging Forecast for Personal Care 2019-2029

– Glass Packaging Forecast for Others 2019-2029

• Regional and Leading National Glass Packaging Market and Volume Forecasts from 2019-2029

• North America Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– US Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– Canada Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– Mexico Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Europe Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– Germany Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– United Kingdom Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– France Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– Russia Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– Italy Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of Europe Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– China Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– India Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– Japan Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– South Korea Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– Australia Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– Indonesia Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of Asia Pacific Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

• ROW Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– Brazil Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– Turkey Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– Saudi Arabia Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– South Africa Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

– Remaining Countries Glass Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Profiles of the leading 10 Glass Packaging Companies

– Amcor Ltd

– Bormioli Rocco SpA

– Gerresheimer AG

– Owens-Illinois, Inc.

– Piramal Glass Limited.

– Saint-Gobain S.A

– Stozle

– Tamron Co., Ltd

– Vetropack Holding AG

– Vidrala SA

Companies covered in the report include:

AGC Glass Europe

Alcan Medical Flexibles

Alcan Packaging

Aluprint

Amcor Limited

Anadolu Cam

Aperio

Ardagh Group

Ball Plastics Packaging

Bayer Pharma AG

Beijing VPS minority interests

Bella Prima

Bemis Company, Inc.

Bormioli Rocco Spa

B-Pack Due

Chengdu minority interests

China Glass Holdings Ltd

Coca-Cola Company

Consol Glass Ltd

Covers Holdings SA

Daimler AG

Detmold

Eagle Industries

Encon

G. Webb Automation Ltd

Geka Manufacturing Limited

Gerresheimer AG

Haines Brothers Cleaning Materials

Hamelin Paperbrands Ltd

Heinz Glass

Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd

Hudson Packaging Ltd

Ilapak Ltd

Impression UK

International Playcard & Label Company

ITW Betaprint UK

Jiangsu Shenda Group

Jynn Designs Ltd

Kappa Corby Corlon Packaging Ltd

Kecol Pumps Ltd

Keith Crafter Agencies

Kevin Clarke & Co Ltd

Koa Glass

Kohler Glass Bottle Co., Ltd

Lewis Packaging Services Ltd

LPS Product Handling Ltd

Metz Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

Nampak Flexibles

Nihon Yamamura

Owens-Illinois Inc.

Packaging India Pvt. Ltd.

Parry Enterprises India

Promat UK limited

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Schott AG

Scott Closures International Ltd

Shorewood

Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH

Techni-Chem

Uniglobe

Vetropack Holding AG

Vidrala SA

Vitro Packaging

Volkswagen AG

Wiegand-Glass

ZhongshanTianCai Packaging



List of Other Organisations Mentioned in this Report

Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAOSTAT)

Government of India

India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Japan Packaging Institute

Office for National Statistics (ONS)

Packaging Council of Australia (PCA)

The Asian Development Bank

The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI)

The Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association (UCIMA)

United Nations

