Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $5.39bn Marine Seismic Equipment and Acquisition Market

Marine Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market Forecast 2019-2029

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPEX Forecasts for Seismic Equipment (2D, 3D, 4D, Seismic Streamers and Associated Command and Control Systems, Seismic Sources and Associated Coordination Systems) with Revenue Forecasts for Acquisition by Contract (Proprietary & Multi Client Acquisition), Type (2D, 3D & OBS) and by Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deep Water & Ultra-deep) Plus Market Share Analysis of Leading Companies and Regional Market Analysis

The Marine Seismic Market Forecast 2019-2029 responds to your need for definitive market data.

In this brand-new report, you find 169 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.

The 215-page report provides clear, detailed insight into the global marine seismic market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Report Scope

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

• 169 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Marine Seismic.

• Marine seismic market forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029.

• Marine seismic equipment market provides a forecast from 2019-2029 for:

• 3D Seismic Vessels and Equipment.

• Seismic Streamers and Associated Command and Control Systems.

• 4D Seismic Equipment.

• Seismic Sources and Associated Coordination Systems.

• 2D Seismic Vessels and Equipment.

• Marine seismic acquisition market provides forecast from 2019-2029 for:

• Multi-Client Seismic Acquisition

• Proprietary Seismic Acquisition

• 3D Seismic Acquisition (3D, 4D, WAZ)

• Ocean-Bottom Seismic (OBS) Acquisition (3C, 4C, PRM)

• 2D Seismic Acquisition

• Shallow Water Data Acquisition

• Deep Water Data Acquisition

• Ultra-deep Data Acquisition

• Marine Seismic Equipment and Acquisition Market Forecasts from 2019-2029 for the regions including:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Africa

• North America

• South America

• Middle East

• Company profiles for the leading 14 Marine Seismic companies

• Seabird Exploration Co.

• CGG

• PGS

• Schlumberger

• Polarcus Ltd

• TGS

• Fugro

• Geo Marine Survey Systems

• Seismic Equipment

• Fairfield Geotechnologies

• Electromagnetic GeoServices ASA

• Sercel

• Agile Seismic

• Dolphin Geophysical

• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making

Companies covered in the report include:

3D Oil Limited

Agile Seismic

BG Group

BGP Marine

Caspian Services

CGG

Chariot Oil & Gas

China Oilfield Services

Dolphin Geophysical

Electromagnetic GeoServices ASA

Erin Energy

Fairfield Geotechnologies

Fargo NV

Fugro

Gardline

Geo Marine Survey Systems

Geokinetics

Geoscience Australia

Global Geophysical

Kris Energy

Maersk Oil

MEC Resources

Nautic Offshore

OGS Italy

ONGC

Ophir Energy

Orogenic GeoExpro

Petronas

PGS

Polarcus Ltd

Providence Resources

Pusat SurveiGeologi (PSG)

REFLECT

Saudi Aramco

Schlumberger

Seabird Exploration Co.

Searcher Seismic

Seismic Equipment

Sercel

Sevmorneftegeofizika (SMNGC)

Shanghai Offshore

Shell

Spectrum

Swire Pacific Offshore

TGS

Total

Vestland Marine

Volstad Maritime

Woodside



Organsiations Mentioned

Comisión Nacional de Hidrocarburos (CNH)

Dalmorneftegeophysica (DMNG)

Department of Petroleum and Energy (DPE)

Govenment of Somalia

Marine Arctic Geological Expedition

Oil and Gas Authority (OGA)

Puntland Petroleum Minerals Agency (PPMA)

Tanzanian Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC)

Turkish Petroleum Corporation

