Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $48bn Antibacterial Drugs Market
24 Jun, 2019, 10:00 BST
Global Antibacterial Drugs Market 2019-2029
Cephalosporins, Penicillins, Fluoroquinolones, Macrolides, Carbapenems and Others
LONDON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antibacterial drugs market is estimated to have reach $43bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2% in the first half of the forecast period. The Cephalosporins submarket held 28% of the global antibacterial drugs market in 2018.
Report Scope
• Global Antibacterial Drugs Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Revenue forecasts for the 6 leading submarkets from 2019-2029:
• Cephalosporins
• Penicillins
• Fluoroquinolones
• Macrolides
• Carbapenems
• Others
• Revenue forecasts for the 43 leading marketed antibacterial drugs from 2019-2029:
• Cephalosporins: Rocephin, Sulperazon, Ceftin/Zinnat, Meiact, Flomox, Teflaro, Zeftera, Ceftolozane-tazobactam, Ceftazidime-Avibactam
• Penicillins: Generic amoxicillin, Augmentin, Zosyn/Tazocin, Unasyn, Generic amoxicllin-clavulanic acid, Amoxil
• Fluoroquinolones: Avelox, Cravit, Vigamox, Ciprodex, Cipro/Ciprobay, Geninax, Defafloxacin
• Macrolides: Biaxin/Clarith, Zithromax, Dalacin, Dificid, Solithromycin
• Carbapenems: Invanz, Merrem/Meropen, Primaxin, Doribax
• Other antibacterial drugs: Zyvox, Cubicin, Tygacil, TOBI/TIP, Solodyn, Vibativ, Sirturo, Tedizolid, Oritavancin, Dalbavancin, Nemonoxacin, Surotomycin
• Revenue forecasts for the leading regional markets forecasted in this report are the following:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• RoW
Each regional market is further segmented by the 6 leading submarkets.
• Revenue forecasts for the leading national markets forecasted in this report are the following:
• The US
• Japan
• Italy
• France
• The UK
• Spain
• Germany
• China
• India
• Brazil
• Russia
• South Korea
• This report discusses the selected leading companies:
• Adenium Biotech ApS,
• Allecra Therapeutics GmbH
• AstraZeneca
• Bayer
• BioVersys AG
• Eli Lilly
• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
• Merck & Co.
• Novartis
• Pfizer
• Analysis of the strengths, weaknesses as well as the opportunities and threats of the antibacterial drugs industry and market
• Coverage of antibacterial drug candidates in the R&D pipeline. Discussions of research and development – see progress in this industry, finding technological, clinical and commercial outlooks and opportunities
Companies covered in the report include:
List of Organisations Mentioned in the Report
Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA)
Duke University
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)
Michigan State University
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
University of Connecticut
World Health Organization (WHO)
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
