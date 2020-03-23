Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $22.6 Billion Waste-to-Energy Market
23 Mar, 2020, 10:00 GMT
Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Market Forecast 2020-2030
LONDON, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity (tpa) & CAPEX ($m) Forecasts for Incineration of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) & Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) in Electricity Generation, District Heating & Combined Heat and Power (CHP), Energy from Waste (EfW) Plants; Featuring Technologies: Mass Burn, Gasification, Pyrolysis, Fluidised Bed, Advanced Thermal Treatment (ATT), & Advanced Conversion Technology (ACT)
Visiongain assesses that the global waste-to-energy market was valued at $16.4 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach $22.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2020 to 2030. Read on to discover the potential business opportunities available.
The emergence of Asia-Pacific as a major hub for WTE development is expected to provide growth opportunities to market participants over the forecast period. The emerging economies of China and India have been developing their renewable resources to reduce carbon footprints to meet the carbon footprints seen in developed economies and have been involved in extensive R&D to develop low-cost WTE technologies. These efforts are expected to create immense opportunities for market participants.
Thermal technologies have emerged as the leading technology used for generating energy from waste. The segment accounted for 87% of total market revenue in 2019. Thermal technologies are further segregated into conventional thermal technologies and alternative thermal technologies. Thermal is the oldest and the most trusted technology used for generating energy from waste. However, the high cost associated with its installation, and its emission of harmful gases during incineration, are expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.
Biological treatment is expected to be the fastest growing technology at an estimated CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2025. Biological treatments include the treatment of waste with microorganisms to generate energy. These methods are considered more environmentally friendly than thermal technologies and are expected to increase their market penetration over the forecast period.
WTE is gaining status as an important component of integrated waste management strategies in which it plays the role of an alternative strategy to relieve the pressure on landfills. The added benefit of WTE over other waste management strategies is the potential for the extraction of energy. A major portion of this energy is used by the plant itself for its internal energy requirements; the remainder is supplied to the community.
Despite the potential that the sector offers both in terms of waste management and in terms of providing a cheap alternate energy source, many of the WTE technologies have been met with public opposition. For instance, thermal WTE projects have received bad publicity with concerns from environmental groups and local communities regarding several factors, including their impact on the environment and human health. Even though it is claimed that modern WTE combustion plants are safe and odour-free, public concern remains a barrier and continues to slow the implementation of new projects. However, several emerging technologies are much more efficient and promising and face less opposition. With growing waste volumes, the adoption of efficient and environmentally friendly waste management methods is becoming a priority for countries around the globe.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/waste-to-energy-wte-market-forecast-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div
With reference to this report, waste-to-energy (WtE) facilities are considered as plants using municipal solid waste (MSW) as a primary fuel source for energy production. This includes direct combustion and advanced thermal, but not biological processes. The report covers the CAPEX spending of new and upgraded WtE plants globally. The report also forecasts MSW-processing capacity for global, regional and national markets from 2020-2030.
The report will answer questions such as:
• What are the prospects for the overall waste-to-energy industry?
• Where are the major investments occurring?
• Who are the key players in the waste-to-energy industry?
• What are the market dynamics underpinning the sector?
• How consolidated is the sector amongst the large industry players?
Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:
1) The report provides detailed profiles and analysis of 20 leading companies operating within the waste-to-energy market:
– Covanta
– China Everbright
– Sembcorp Industries
– Suez Environment
– Keppel Seghers Belgium
– Veolia Environmental
– Wheelabrator
– Clean Association of Tokyo 23
– MVV Energie AG
– China Metallurgical Group (MCC)
– Hunan Junxin Environmental Protection
– GCL-Poly
– EDF
– Amec Foster Wheeler (formerly Foster Wheeler)
– Andritz Energy & Environment
– Arrow Ecology
– Babcock & Wilcox Volund A/S
– Biogas Nord AG
– Biogen Greenfinch
– BTA International Gmbh
2) The study reveals where companies are investing in waste-to-energy and how much waste-processing capacity from WtE is expected. Analysis of three regional markets, national markets plus analysis of many more countries:
– The UK Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2020-2030
– The Polish Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2020-2030
– The Irish Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2020-2030
– The Danish Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2020-2030
– The Finnish Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2020-2030
– The Italian Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2020-2030
– The Swedish Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2020-2030
– The Czech Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2020-2030
– The Rest of Europe Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2020-2030
– The Indian Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2020-2030
– The Chinese Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2020-2030
– The Japanese Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2020-2030
– The Rest of Asia pacific Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2020-2030
– The US Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2020-2030
– The Canadian Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2020-2030
– Latin American Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2020-2030
– The Middle East and African Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2020-2030
For electricity generation, the CAPEX is estimated to be $14,681 mn in 2020, increasing to $17,996 mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.2%. The market further grows but at a lower rate, reaching CAPEX of $18,941 mn by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.1% from 2025 to 2030. Overall the submarket would grow with a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecasted period.
Producing electricity is only one reason to burn MSW. Burning waste also reduces the amount of material that would probably be buried in landfills. Burning MSW reduces the volume of waste by about 87%. Generation of electricity through waste remains the major application of the global WtE market and is expected to grow more over the forecast period.
3) Discover details of hundreds of waste-to-energy projects revealing the following information in most cases:
– Company
– Project title
– TPA capacity
– MW capacity
– $m investment
– Completion year
– Status
4) Learn about the following business-critical issues:
– Legislation and landfill targets
– Costs
– Energy security
– Pollution and public opposition
– New technologies such as mass burn and advanced conversion
This independent 325-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With 253 tables and figures examining the waste-to-energy market space, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of your market including capital expenditure forecasts from 2020-2030, as well as analysis PLUS municipal waste processing capacity forecasts from 2020-2030, keeping your knowledge that one step ahead helping you to succeed.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/waste-to-energy-wte-market-forecast-2020-2030/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
A2A
Acea Group
ACWA Power
Aem Cremona
Air Products
AISA IMPIANTI
AmeyCespa
An Hui Wenergy
ATCO Power
Aurium Capital
Azienda Autonoma Municipale Pubblici Servizi
B&W Vølund A/S
Bee'ah
Beijing Municipal Government
Biffa
Bioenergy Infrastructure Group (BIG)
Bioessence
Bodens Energi
Bollnäs Energi AB
Borås Energi Miljo
Borlänge Energi
Borui Green Energy
Bouygues Energies & Services
Brianza Energia Ambiente
Broadcrown
Cadence Enviropower
CAGT Engineering
CECEP
Cemex
Changshu Pufa Thermoelectricity
Chant Group
Chengdu Xingrong Renewable Energy
China Boqi
China Everbright
China Power New Energy
Chinook Urban Mining
CISC
Cixi Zhongke Zhongmao
Clean Association of Tokyo 23
CoGen
Consorzio Recuperi Energetici
Cory Environmental
Covanta
Coventry & Solihull Waste Dsiposal Company
Dalian TEDA Environmental Protection
Datong Fuqiao Waste Incineration Electricity
Devon Waste Management
Doosan
Drenl
Dundee Energy Recycling
Ebara
Eco Center
EDF
Ekokem
Ekokem Group (Sakab)
Eksjö Energi
Enviroparks Operations
EON
Equitix
Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation
Euro Energy Group
Falascaia
FCC Environment
Ferrero
Fiberight
Finspang
Fortum Carlisle Ltd
Fortum Keilaniemi
GCL-Poly
Gent Fairhead
Grandblue Environment
Grontmij
Grundon
Hangzhou Jinjiang Group
Helios Energy Investments
Hem
Herambiente
Hfab
Hitachi Zosen Inova
Hunan Junxin Environmental Protection
Indaver
International Electric Power
Iren
Jersey Transport and Technical Services
Jingjiang
Jönköping Energi
K3CHP
Kara/NOVEREN
Karlskoga Energi
Karlstad Energi
KIC Odpapdy
Kils Energi
Kingmoor Park Properties Ltd
Kotka Energia
Lahti Energy
Landskrona Energi AB
LECH
Lidköping
Ljungby Energi
Lomellina e Energia
Marcegaglia Energy
Martin GmbH
MCC
MES Environmental
MHIEC
Minamikawachi Environmental Partnership Secretariat
Mizuda Group
Mostostal Warszawa
Multifuel Energy
MVV Environment
Network Rail
New Earth Energy
Ningbo Beilun II
NLWA
North Beck Energy Ltd
Nybro Energi
Öresundskraft AB
Origin Renewable Energy
Osaka City Hall
Oulun Energia
Peel Environmental
PGNiG Termika
PHG Energy
Posco E&C
Pražské služby
Premier Aggregates
ProNatura
Quadrifoglio
Rabbit Group
Ramboll
Rank Progress
REA Dalmine
Reform Energy
Renova
Resource Recovery Solutions
Sako
Savini
Scarborough Power
Scarlino Energia
Se. Ver. A. SPA
Shenzhen Energy
Shore Energy
Shougang Corporation
SITA Sembcorp
Skövde Värmeverk AB
Socotec
Söder Energi
Sound Environmental Resources
State Communal Enterprise Koktem
Steinmuller Babcock Environment
Suez Environmental
Sundsvall Energi
Sysav
Tai'an Zhongke Environment
Tammervoima Oy
Taqa
Tata
Tekniska Verken
Termizo
TIRU
Turku Energia
Uddevalla Energi
Umeå Energi
VafabMiljö
Vantaan Energia
Västervik
Vattenfall
Veolia
Viridor
Waste Gas Technology UK
Weiming
Wheelabrator
Zakland Utylizacyjny
Zevo
ZhongDe
Organisations Mentioned
Abiko City Hall
Akita City
An Bord Pleanala (Irish Planning Board)
Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA)
Atsugi City
Carlisle City Council
Chiba City
City of Hitachinaka
City of Kobe
City of Yokohama
Dan Municipal Sanitation Association/Nesher
Dubai Municipality
Environment Agency
Funabashi City
Gyoda City
Hadano Isehara Environmental Sanitation Union
Hanamaki City
Higashi Osaka City Cleaning Facility Union
Hirakata City
Hisashi Kennan Environment Union
Hofu City Hall
Imabari City Hall
Inagawa Upstream Garbage Treatment Facilities Union
Kasugai City
Kawasaki City Hall
Kitakata Union
Kodaira Murayama Yamato Sanitation Union
Middlesbrough Council
NHS Trust
North London Waste Authority
Sennan Cleaning Office Union
Shida Office Union
Southern Yue Cleaning Union
Stockholm Town
Teeside University
Warsaw City
West Akikawa Sanitation Union
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Landfill Gas to Energy Market 2019-2029
Ultra-Thin Solar Cells Market Report 2019-2029
Anaerobic Digestion (AD) Market Report 2019-2029
Global Wastewater Treatment to Energy (WWTtE) Market Report 2017-2027
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article