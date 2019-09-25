Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $11.7 Billion Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that Floating Liquefied Natural Gas spending will reach $11.7bn in 2019. The floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) market is developing quickly and the number of countries ordering FSRUs expanding. Though the impact of lower oil prices and an oversupplied LNG market are creating challenges to project economics, the FLNG market will continue to register strong growth over the coming decade. It is therefore critical that you have your timescales correct and your forecasting plans ready. This report will ensure that you do. Visiongain's report will ensure that you keep informed and ahead of your competitors. Gain that competitive advantage.

The Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market Forecast 2019-2029

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.

The 293-page report provides clear, detailed insight into the global Floating Liquefied Natural Gas market.

Also, in this report are project tables covering over 50 leading current and future vessels and projects by technology, MMTPA, Status, cost ($m), and Location.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today, you stay better informed and ready to act.

https://www.visiongain.com/report/floating-liquefied-natural-gas-flng-market-report-2019-2029/

Report Scope

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

• 249 tables, charts and graphs are analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Floating Liquefied Natural Gas market

• Global Floating Liquefied Natural Gas market forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029

• Floating Liquefied Natural Gas market provides CAPEX and CAPACITY forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029 for five FLNG submarkets:

– LNG FPSO (liquefaction)

– FSRU (regasification)

– New Build

– Converted

– Operator Type (I, II, III, IV)

• Forecasts and analysis of CAPEX in LNG FPSO vessel components between 2019-2029

– Topside

– Hull

– Mooring System

• Regional Floating Liquefied Natural Gas market forecasts from 2019-2029 with drivers and restraints for the countries including:

– Canada

– U.S.

– Brazil

– U.K.

– Norway

– Vietnam

– China

– Australia

– Malaysia

– Indonesia

– India

– Angola

– Nigeria

– Iran

– Mexico

– Ghana

• Company profiles for the leading 11 Floating Liquefied Natural Gas companies

– Excelerate Energy L.P.

– Hoegh LNG

– Golar LNG

– Royal Dutch Shell plc

– Petronas

– Exmar

– Noble Energy Inc.

– Woodside Petroleum Limited

– DAEWOO Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (DSME)

– Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

– Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making

https://www.visiongain.com/report/floating-liquefied-natural-gas-flng-market-report-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Altagas

Black & Veatch

BW Group

Canada Stewart Energy

Chevron BP

DAEWOO Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (DSME)

Delphin

Douglas Channel Energy Consortium

DSME

EDF

Excelerate Energy L.P.

Exmar

GDF Suez

Golar LNG

Hoegh LNG

Idemitsu

INPEX

Keppel

Kinsault Energy

Kosmos

Kumul

Maran Gas Maritime

Murphy Oil

Noble Energy

Noble Energy Inc.

OneLNG

Ophir Energy

Orca LNG

Petronas

PNG FLNG

PTTEP

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Santos

SHI

Subsea 7

Teekay

Woodside Petroleum Limited



Organisations mentioned

Canadian Department of Energy

IEA

Jordan Ministry of Energy

Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC)

Maritime Administration (MARAD)

US Department of Energy

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

