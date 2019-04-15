Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $1,291.3bn Onshore Oil & Gas Pipelines Market
Onshore Oil & Gas Pipelines Market Report 2019-2029
15 Apr, 2019, 10:00 BST
LONDON, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPEX ($bn) and Added and Existing Pipeline Length (km) Forecasts for Cross Border & Interstate Trunk and Transmission Pipelines Transporting Heavy, Ultra Heavy and Light Crude Oil and Dilbit, Refined Petroleum Products, NGLs (e.g. Condensate, LPG) and Processed and Unprocessed Natural Gas Plus Analysis on Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis and Forecasts
Visiongain's extensive and detailed 427-page report reveals that onshore oil and gas pipeline infrastructure will experience CAPEX of $1,291.3bn in 2019.
If you are involved in the pipelines industry or intend to be, then you must read this report. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date.
Market scope: Oil & gas pipelines are an essential part of hydrocarbon transportation and distribution and required to ensure the smooth operation of the energy industry. They are the most effective and economical means of transporting oil and gas. 2018 was an exciting year for the industry as many new projects kicked off and received government clearances for the standoff pipeline projects. The market is currently experiencing several important changes, with strong economic and population growth in some developing countries. The stabilising oil price in mid-2018 has created a positive scenario for the new investments across the oil and gas pipeline industry.
This report represents a significantly expanded scope with freshly analysed content including an updated database of major existing pipelines in each region, analysis of 10 leading national markets, five regions, a description of major geopolitical trends, analysis of the factors leading to the oil price collapse, PLUS an in-depth analysis of the oil price's relevance to the pipelines market.
You will find in-depth discussions of five of the largest market uncertainties presently:
• Analysis and scenario forecasts relating to the oil price fall
• Argentina shale possibilities
• Mexican constitutional reform
• Asia's growing demand
• Geopolitical instability in the Middle East
This extensive 427-page report contains 215 tables and figures for you to examine, providing a thorough assessment of the pipelines market.
The Onshore Oil & Gas Pipelines Market Report 2019-2029 report responds to your need for definitive oil & gas pipelines market data:
• Where are the oil & gas pipelines market opportunities?
– 215 tables, charts, and graphs reveal market data allowing you to target your strategy. Find global baselines and forecasts for onshore pipeline network length (km) in each of the 10 forecast countries, in each of the 5 regions, and globally.
• When will the oil & gas pipelines market grow?
– Global, regional and leading national market oil & gas pipelines CAPEX and pipeline length (km) forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029
• Which oil & gas pipelines application submarkets will flourish from 2019-2029 by CAPEX and Pipeline Length?
– Oil Pipeline Submarket Forecast 2019-2029
– Gas Pipeline Submarket Forecast 2019-2029
• Where are the regional oil & gas pipelines market opportunities from 2019-2029?
– Five regions are analysed in the report both in terms of CAPEX levels from 2019-2029, but also in terms of additional pipeline network length (km) and total length (km):
– North America Oil & Gas Pipelines Forecast 2019-2029
– Europe Oil & Gas Pipelines Forecast 2019-2029
– Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Pipelines Forecast 2019-2029
– Middle East And Africa Oil & Gas Pipelines Forecast 2019-2029
– Latin America Oil & Gas Pipelines Forecast 2019-2029
– The following 10 national markets represent the countries of greatest opportunity in the coming ten years in terms of overall market growth into 2029. Capex, additional pipeline network length (km) and total length (km) are revealed from 2019-2029:
– United States Oil & Gas Pipelines Forecast 2019-2029
– Canada Oil & Gas Pipelines Forecast 2019-2029
– Mexico Oil & Gas Pipelines Forecast 2019-2029
– Russia Oil & Gas Pipelines Forecast 2019-2029
– China Oil & Gas Pipelines Forecast 2019-2029
– India Oil & Gas Pipelines Forecast 2019-2029
– Iran Oil & Gas Pipelines Forecast 2019-2029
– Egypt Oil & Gas Pipelines Forecast 2019-2029
– Brazil Oil & Gas Pipelines Forecast 2019-2029
– Argentina Oil & Gas Pipelines Forecast 2019-2029
• Where are the major oil & gas pipelines contracts, projects and programmes?
– An extensive database of 38 tables reveals existing and proposed major trunk/transmission oil and gas pipelines globally, divided by region and country.
• Who are the leading oil & gas pipelines companies?
– Dominion Energy
– Enbridge
– Energy Transfer LP
– Gas India Limited
– Gazprom
– Kinder Morgan
– Plains All American
– The Comision Federal de Electricidad
– TransCanada
– William Partners LP
• What are the factors influencing oil & gas pipelines market dynamics?
– Technological issues and constraints
– Political risk and security issues
– Supply and demand dynamics
– Analysis of barriers to entry
– Demographic changes
CAPEX ($bn) and Added and Existing Pipeline Length (km) Forecasts for Cross Border & Interstate Trunk and Transmission Pipelines Transporting Heavy, Ultra Heavy and Light Crude Oil and Dilbit, Refined Petroleum Products, NGLs (e.g. Condensate, LPG) and Processed and Unprocessed Natural Gas Plus Analysis on Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis and Forecasts
