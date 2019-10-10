Visiongain Report: Pipeline Leak Detection Market of the Oil and Gas Industry Market Worth $2.8 Billion
10 Oct, 2019, 10:00 BST
Pipeline Leak Detection Market of the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2029
By Technology (Negative Pressure Wave, E-RTTM, Fiber Optic, Mass/Volume Balance, Vapor Sensing, Others), Location of Application (Onshore and Offshore) plus Leading Companies, Global, Regional and National Market Analysis
LONDON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Report highlights
• Analysis of key players in pipeline leak detection of the oil and gas technologies
• Atmos International
• PSI AG
• FLIR Systems
• ClampOn AS
• Krohne Messtechnik GmbHCGG
• Pentair PLC
• Perma-Pipe, Inc.
• Pure Technologies Ltd
• Schneider Electric SE
• Sensit Technologies LLC
• Siemens AG
• Synodon Inc.
• TTK-Leak Detection System
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Asel-Tech, Inc.
• Omnisens SA
• Omega Engineering
• Global Pipeline Leak Detection Market of the Oil and Gas Industry outlook and analysis from 2019-2029
• What is the outlook per location of application from 2019-2029?
• Onshore Forecast 2019-2029
• Offshore Forecast 2019-2029
• What are the prospects for each technology from 2019-2029?
• Negative Pressure Wave Forecast 2019-2029
• E-RTTM Forecast 2019-2029
• Fibre Optic Forecast 2019-2029
• Mass/Volume Balance Forecast 2019-2029
• Vapour Sensing Forecast 2019-2029
What are the prospects in the leading regions and countries?
In our study you will find individual spending forecasts to 2029 for the leading regional and national markets:
• Regional Pipeline Leak Detection Market of the Oil and Gas Industry forecasts from 2019-2029
• North America Forecast 2019-2029
• Europe Forecast 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Forecast 2019-2029
• The Middle-East & Africa Forecast 2019-2029
• Central & South America Forecast 2019-2029
• National Pipeline Leak Detection Market of the Oil and Gas Industry forecasts from 2019-2029
• US Forecast 2019-2029
• Canada Forecast 2019-2029
• Mexico Forecast 2019-2029
• UK Forecast 2019-2029
• Germany Forecast 2019-2029
• Italy Forecast 2019-2029
• Russia Forecast 2019-2029
• Ukraine Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest Of Europe Forecast 2019-2029
• China Forecast 2019-2029
• India Forecast 2019-2029
• Australia Forecast 2019-2029
• Japan Forecast 2019-2029
• Malaysia Forecast 2019-2029
• Indonesia Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Asia-Pacific Forecast 2019-2029
• UAE Forecast 2019-2029
• Egypt Forecast 2019-2029
• Saudi Arabia Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of MEA Forecast 2019-2029
• Brazil Forecast 2019-2029
• Argentina Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of central & South America Forecast 2019-2029
• Key questions answered
• What does the future hold for the pipeline leak detection for the oil and gas industry?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which applications should you focus upon?
• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?
• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?
• Which company is likely to succeed, and why?
• What business models should you adopt?
• What industry trends should you be aware of?
Companies covered in the report include:
Aegion Corporation
Airwave Electronics
American Gas & Chemical Co
Asel-Tech, Inc.
Atmos International
Barnard Construction Company, Inc.
Bonatti
Broadcom Limited (Avago)
ClampOn AS
Concept Controls Inc
Consolidated Contractors Company
Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd
Desu Systems BV
Detcon
DNV GL
EnTech Engineering Inc
Enviro Trace Ltd.
ESP Safety
Exterran Corporation
FLIR Systems, Inc.
Frontline Safety Ltd
Gas Alarm Systems Ltd
Geospatial Corporation
Halma
Hanby Environmental
Hetek Solutions
Honeywell International Inc.
International Gas Detectors (IGD) Ltd
IRT Consult Ltd.
Kinder Morgan
Krohne Messtechnik GmbH
KWJ Engineering Inc
LG Electronics Inc.
MasTec
North American Oil & Gas Pipelines
nVent
NXP Semiconductors N.V
OMEGA Engineering, Inc.
Omnisens SA
PARSAN
Penspen
Pergam-Suisse AG
Perma-Pipe, Inc.
Petrobras
Pipa Ltd.
Point Safety Ltd
Polycab Wires Pvt. Ltd.
PSI AG
Ribble Enviro Ltd
Robert Bosch GmbH
RR Kabel
Saipem
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
Schneider Electric SE
Scott Safety
Sensit Technologies LLC
Sharp Corporation
Siemens AG
Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
Stmicroelectronics N.V.
TE Connectivity Ltd.
Texas Instruments Inc.
TTK-Leak Detection System
Tyco gas & Flame detection
United Pipeline Systems Inc
United Piping Inc
Xylem Inc. (Pure Technologies Ltd)
Yokogawa
