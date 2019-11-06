Visiongain Report: Oncology Remains the Largest Disease Area in the Pharmaceutical Business
Global Oncology Pricing, Reimbursement & Market Access 2019-2029
US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Russia, India, China
06 Nov, 2019, 10:00 GMT
LONDON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oncology pricing, reimbursement and market access report provides analysis and evaluation of the current and prospective economic burden of cancer treatment in the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Russia, India, China. This report also outlines historical and current healthcare status for the selected markets with respect to expenditures along with the healthcare system that governs medical access.
In this Visiongain report, we provide comprehensive view on some of the trends for top-seller oncology drugs including payer's perspective on cancer outcomes, impact of these high cost drugs, standard guidelines preferred for different cancers, availability and costs of oncology therapeutics and complexity in cancer treatments as well as epidemiology of different cancer types.
Report Scope
• Key questions answered by this report:
• Factors Affecting Pricing and Reimbursement Decision
• Pricing Negotiations and Discounts
• Reimbursement Policies
• Role of HEOR and Economic Value Planning
• Drug Patent Expiry and Effects on Pricing
• Cost-Effectiveness Analysis
• This report discusses healthcare system, pricing & reimbursement process, HTA, oncology cost of treatment, payer insights, healthcare expenditure, health coverage, key formularies, role of pharmacists, regulatory & approval process for these countries:
• United States
• Canada
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Spain
• Japan
• Australia
• Brazil
• Russia
• India
• China
• Discussion on parallel import and its impact in the US and Europe.
Companies covered in the report include:
AbbVie
Amgen
Biogen
BMJ Group
Bristol-Myers Squib
Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association, Inc.
Celgene
Genentech
Great West Life
Helpucover Health Insurance
Johnson & Johnson
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
Merck & Co.
National Friendly HealthCare
Ono Pharmaceutical, Co.
Pfizer
PruHealth
Roche
Saga Health Insurance
Simply Health
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality
American Cancer Society
Centre for Disease Control and Prevention
Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services
Department of Health Medicines, Pharmacy and Industry Group
Economic Committee for Medical Products
European Medicines Agency
Food and Drug Administration
German Cancer Research Centre
German Federal Ministry of Health
German Medical Association
International Agency for Research on Cancer
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products
National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians
National Health Authority
National Institute for Clinical Excellence
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence
National Institute for Health Research
National Institutes of Health
The Christie Hospital in Manchester
University College London Hospital
WHO
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
