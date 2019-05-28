Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $6bn Collagen Market

Collagen Market Forecast 2019-2029

Revenue Prospects for Source, Product and Application

LONDON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The collagen market is estimated to have reached $3.8bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is dominated by the gelatine segment which held 48% of the collagen market in 2018.

Report Scope

Collagen Market revenues and volume forecasts from 2019-2029





from Collagen market revenues and volume forecasts from 2019-2029 by source:

Bovine

Porcine

Poultry

Marine

Others





Collagen market revenues and volume forecasts from 2019-2029 by product:

Gelatine

Hydrolysed Collagen

Native

Others





Collagen market revenues and volume forecasts from 2019-2029 by application:

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Others





Our analyses show individual revenue and volume forecasts from 2019-2029 for these national markets

The U.S.

Canada

Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

China

Japan

India

Thailand

Philippines

Brazil

Mexico

Chile

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of World (RoW)



Each national market is further segmented by submarket.



This report discusses the selected leading companies that are key players in the collagen market:

that are key players in the collagen market: Advanced BioMatrix, Inc.

Collagen Matrix

Collagen Solution Plc

Cologenesis HealthCare Pvt. Ltd.

CONNOILS LLC

Croda International Plc.

JBS S.A.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nitta Gelatin, Inc.

PAN-Biotech GmbH

Rousselot BV

Shanghai Al-Amin Biotech Co.,

Titan Biotech Ltd

Xiamen Yiyu Biological Technology Co., Ltd.





Our study provides qualitative analysis of the collagen market:

Drivers and Restraints

PEST Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis





Key Questions Answered by this Report:

How is the collagen market evolving?

What are the drivers and restraints for the growth of the collagen market?

How will each collagen submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

How will the market shares for each collagen submarket develop to 2029?

What is the value of the leading collagen submarkets in important regions of the world?

What will be the main driver for the overall market to 2029?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market by 2029?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



