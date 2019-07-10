Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $5.5bn mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market

mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Forecast 2019-2029

LONDON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standardized Therapeutic Cancer mRNA Vaccines, Individualized Therapeutic Cancer mRNA Vaccines, Therapeutic Infectious Disease mRNA Vaccines, mRNA Therapeutic for Other Diseases, Bioengineered Vaccine, Gene Transcription, Monoclonal Antibody, Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy

The mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market is estimated at $3.43 billion in 2018. The Standardized Therapeutic Cancer mRNA Vaccines segment held a share of 35.47% in 2018 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.77% in next ten years.

Report Scope

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics market

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics market by type:

• Standardized Therapeutic Cancer mRNA Vaccines

• Individualized Therapeutic Cancer mRNA Vaccines

• Therapeutic Infectious Disease mRNA Vaccines

• mRNA Therapeutic for Other Diseases

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics market by Mechanism of Action:

• Bioengineered Vaccine

• Gene Therapy (Gene Silencing/Suppression)

• Gene Transcription (Protein Generation)

• Cell Therapy

• Monoclonal Antibody

• Others

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the leading regional and national markets:

• North America: the revenues are further broken down into the US and Canada

• Europe: the revenues are further broken down into the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain

• Asia-Pacific: the revenues are further broken down into China, Japan and India

• Rest of the World: the revenues are further broken down into Brazil, Mexico, Russia and South Africa

• Discussion and profiles of the leading players in the mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics market:

• Argos Therapeutics, Inc.

• BioNTech AG

• CureVac AG

• eTheRNA Immunotherapies

• ethris GmbH

• In-Cell-Art

• Moderna Therapeutics

• Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

• Tiba Biotech

• Translate Bio, Inc.

• Discussion on mRNA & Delivery Technologies covering Arcelis Technology, Flow Electroporation Technology, Hybrid mRNA Technology, Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) mRNA Technology, Nanotaxi Technology, RNArt & RNAntibody Technology, UNA & LUNAR Technologies, RNActive Technology, Self-Amplifying mRNA (SAM) Technology, TriMix Technology

• Qualitative analysis of factors that drive and restrain the mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics market. Trends analysis of the mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics market.

• mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics R&D pipeline analysis

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• How is the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market?

• What are the market shares of the leading segments of the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market in 2018?

• What will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019 to 2029?

• How will the market shares of the leading national markets change by 2029 and which country will lead the market in 2029?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2019 and 2029?

• Who are the leading companies in this market?

Companies covered in the report include:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Argos Therapeutics, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bayer

BioNet-Asia

BioNTech AG

BioNTech Diagnostics GmbH

Bioverativ Inc.

Brammer Bio

Caperna LLC

CELLSCRIPT, LLC

CureVac AG

Dow AgroSciences LLC

Effimune

Eli Lilly and Company

Elpidera LLC

eTheRNA immunotherapies NV

ethris GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genentech, Inc.

Genevant Sciences

In-Cell-Art

Institut Pasteur

Kite Pharma, Inc.

MAB Discovery GmbH

Merck & Co.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.

Moderna Therapeutics

Mymetics BV

Mymetics Corporation

Okinawa Health Biotechnology Research and Development Center

Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.

PCI Biotech

Personalis, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur S.A.

Shire International GmbH

Shuwen Biotech Co. Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Tiba Biotech LLC

Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc.

TxCell, SA

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Valera LLC

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Virbac



List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

American Cancer Society

American Diabetes Organization

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

Cancer Research UK

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Friedrich-Loeffler-Institute

Institute of Immunology of the Centre de Recherche Public-Santé (CRP)

Karolinska Institutet

Karolinska University Hospital (KUH)

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

University of Pennsylvania (Penn)

World Health Organization (WHO)

