Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $41bn Respiratory Inhalers Market

- The Global Respiratory Inhalers Market 2020-2030

- Dry Powder Inhalers, Single-dose DPI, Multi-dose DPI, Metered Dose Inhalers, Nebulizers, Jet Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Vibrating-mesh Nebulizers, Asthma, COPD, Others

LONDON, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiongain estimates that the global respiratory inhalers market reached $32.6bn in 2019 and will grow at a CAGR of 3.9% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2019, the Dry Powder Inhalers submarket held 56% of the global respiratory inhalers market.

Report Scope

• Global Respiratory Inhalers Market from 2020-2030

• Forecast of the Global Respiratory Inhalers market by Type of Product:

• Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

• Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs): Single-dose DPIs, Multi-dose DPIs

• Nebulizers: Jet Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Vibrating-mesh Nebulizers

• Forecast of the Global Respiratory Inhalers market by Indication:

• Asthma

• COPD

• Other Respiratory Diseases

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for these national markets:

• The US

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

• China

• India

• Russia

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Canada

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the respiratory inhalers market:

• AstraZeneca

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

• Merck & Co.

• Novartis

• Teva

• This report discusses factors that drive and restrain this market. As well as opportunities and challenges faced by this market.

• This report discusses the Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the respiratory inhalers market.

• Key questions answered by this report:

• How is the Respiratory Inhalers market evolving?

• What are the drivers and restraints for the growth of the Respiratory Inhalers market?

• What are the market shares of each segment of the overall Respiratory Inhalers market in 2020?

• How will each Respiratory Inhalers submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will the market shares for each Respiratory Inhalers submarket develop from 2020 to 2030?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2020 to 2030?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2030?

Companies covered in the report include:

3M Drug Delivery Systems

Actavis

Adherium Limited

Aerogen

Agilent Technology

Airssential

Allied Healthcare

Almirall

Astrazeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Briggs Healthcare

CareFusion

Chiesi

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc

Cipla

Clement Clarke International

Cohero Health

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Fexicare

Gecko Health Innovations

GF Health Products

GlaxoSmithKline

Heyer Medical

Hikma

IBM Watson Health

Innovate Biomed

Innoviva

Inspiro Medical

Mabis Healthcare

Medline Surgical

Merck

MRK Healthcare

Mylan

Nexus 6

Nouvag AG

Novartis

Omron Healthcare

Opko Health

Orion Pharma

PARI Medical

Pfizer

Philips Respironics

Propeller Health

Qualcomm Incorporated

Roche

Schering-Plough

Sunovion Pharma

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Theravance

Vectura

Viatris

List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Academia Europaea

American College of Chest Physicians

American Thoracic Society

British Lung Foundation

Catholic University of Leuven

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Centre for Devices and Radiological Health

European Databank on Medical Devices

European Medicines Agency

European Respiratory Society

Food and Drug Administration

German Ministry of Health

Global Initiative for Asthma

Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease

IBM Watson Health

Imperial College, London

Journal of COPD Foundation

Kaohsiung Medical University

Margaret Turner Warwick Education Centre

Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

Mount Sinai Hospital

MRC Technology

National Heart and Lung Institute

National Institute for Health Research

Royal College of Physicians

Royal Society

ServicioSanitarioNazionale

Tampere University

UK NHS

the Universities of Athens

University of Cambridge

University of Ferrara

University of Oxford

Up-to-Date Pulmonary Diseases

US National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

US National Institutes of Health

Weill Cornell Medicine

World Health Organization (WHO)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

