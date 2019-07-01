Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $23.57bn Small Satellite Market

LONDON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Classification (NanoSatellite, MicroSatellite, MiniSatellite, PicoSatellite, FemtoSatellite), by Application (Meteorology, Security / Surveillance, Earthquake / Seismic Monitoring, Scientific Research, Other Applications) Including Analysis of Leading Companies

• Do you need definitive small satellite market data?

• Succinct small satellite market analysis?

• Technological insight?

• Clear competitor analysis?

• Actionable business recommendations?

Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.

The miniaturization of electronics in the commercial sector has encouraged the development of smaller satellites, thereby enabling them to emerge as a crucial platform in a renewed global space race. Furthermore, budgetary constraints have also led various governments, military and civil users to consider small satellite platforms, these factors have led Visiongain to publish this timey report. The market size of small satellite is expected to flourish in the next few years because oflower cost of development and design of small satellites and also because ofrise in venture capital backed fundingis expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/small-satellite-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Report highlights

• 166 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis of key players in small satellite technologies

• Airbus

• Lockheed Martin

• Northrop Grumman

• The Boeing Company

• Thales SA

• Aerospace Corporation

• ORBCOMM Inc.

• Harris Corporation

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Maxar Technologies Inc.

• Global small satellite market outlook and analysis from 2018-2029

• 62 major small satellite contract and projects

• 13 detailed tables of 62 significant small satellite contracts, projects & programmes

• Small satellite application forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029

• Meteorology Small Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Defence, Security and Surveillance Small Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Earthquake and Seismic Monitoring Small Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Scientific Research Small Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Other Applications Small Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Small satellite classification projections, analysis and potential from 2019-2029

• Nano Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Micro Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Mini Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Pico Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Femto Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Regional Small satellite market forecasts from 2019-2029

• North American Small satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

– US Small satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Canadian Small satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

• European Small satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

– UK Small Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Russia Small Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Denmark Small Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Germany Small Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

– France Small Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

– ROE Small Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Asian Small satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

– China Small Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Japan Small Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

– India Small Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Indonesia Small Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Singapore Small Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

– ROA Small Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of the World Small satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Saudi Arabia Small Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Qatar Small Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

– ROW Small Satellite Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the Small Satelliteindustry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/small-satellite-market-report-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Aerospace Corporation

Airbus Defence and Space

BepiColombo

BridgeSat Inc.

DigitalGlobe

e-GEOS

GeoOptics LLC

Harris Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

LeoStella

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Maerospace

Maxar Technologies

Millennium Space Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

OneWeb

OneWeb LLC

ORBCOMM Inc.

Orbital ATK Inc

Petrobras

Planet Labs Inc.

SkyWave

Space Systems/Loral, LLC

Spire Global Inc.

Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL)

Telespazio Brasil

Thales Alenia Space

The Aerospace Corporation

The Aerospace's Center for Space Policy and Strategy

The Asia Pacific Navigation Telecommunications Satellite (APNTS)

The Boeing Company

The CDTI (Centro para el Desarrollo Tecnológico Industrial)

The ESA

The European Union Satellite Centre

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency of Thailand (GISTDA)

The Government of Canada

The NASA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The Research Center of the European Commission

The Space Alliance

The U.S. Air Force

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

The U.S. Government

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Military Satellites Market Report 2018-2028

Governmental Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Solutions Market Report 2018-2028

Top 15 Small Satellite Companies 2019

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg



SOURCE Visiongain