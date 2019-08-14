Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $21.3bn Precision Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market
14 Aug, 2019, 10:00 BST
- Global Precision Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market Forecasts 2019-2029
- Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Blood Cancer, Gastric Cancer, HER-2 Positive, HR Positive, TNBC, Tissue Biopsy, Liquid Biopsy
LONDON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global precision cancer diagnostics tests market was estimated at $3.94 bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. The lung cancer submarket held 23% of the global precision cancer diagnostic tests market in 2018.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 195-page Visiongain report you will receive 131 tables and 66 figures– all unavailable elsewhere.
The 195-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global checkpoint inhibitors for anti-cancer treatment market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-precision-cancer-diagnostic-tests-market-forecasts-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
Report Scope
• Global Precision Cancer Diagnostics Tests Market revenues forecast from 2019-2029
• Global Precision Cancer Diagnostics Tests Market revenues forecast from 2019-2029 by Cancer Type:
• Lung Cancer
• Breast Cancer: HER-2 Positive, HR Positive, TNBC
• Colorectal Cancer
• Other Cancers
• Global Precision Cancer Diagnostics Tests Market revenues forecast from 2019-2029 by Biopsy Type:
• Tissue Biopsy
• Liquid Biopsy
• Global Precision Cancer Diagnostics Tests Market revenues forecast from 2019-2029 by Regional and National market:
• US
• Japan
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• UK
• Spain
• China
• India
• Brazil
• Russia
The forecast of each country is further broken down by cancer type and biopsy type.
• Profile of the selected leading companies:
• Abbott Laboratories
• Agilent Technologies, Inc.
• bioMerieux SA
• Genomic Health, Inc.
• Illumina, Inc.
• Myriad Genetics, Inc.
• Qiagen N.V.
• Roche Holding AG
• Siemens Healthineers
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
• Analysis of factors that drive and restrain the global precision cancer diagnostics tests market
• Key questions answered by this report:
• How the global precision cancer diagnostic tests market is evolving?
• What are the drivers, restraints and opportunities in the global precision cancer diagnostic tests market?
• How will each of the sub-markets of the precision cancer diagnostic tests market develop over the period of study?
• Who are the leading players in the precision cancer diagnostic tests market and what are their future perspective during the period of study?
• What are the recent developments in the global precision cancer diagnostic tests market?
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-precision-cancer-diagnostic-tests-market-forecasts-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Abbott Laboratories
Agendia, Inc.
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Alere
Amgen
Amoy Diagnostics
Assurex
AstraZeneca
BeiGene
Biocartis N.V.
bioMérieux SA
Blueprint Medicines Corporation
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Celgene
Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc.
Clinical Genomics
Clovis Oncology
Daiichi Sankyo
DAKO
DarwinHealth
Epic Sciences, Inc.
Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.
Foundation Medicine
Genentech
Genomic Health, Inc.
GRAIL, Inc.
HealthWell Foundation
HeiScreen
Helix Holdings
Illumina, Inc.
Invivoscribe
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
Konica Minolta Precision Medicine Japan, Inc.
Lasergen, Inc.
Loxo Oncology
Medgenome
Merck Laboratories
Metafora Biosystems
Myriad Genetic Laboratories
Myriad Genetics, Inc.
NanoString Technologies
Natera
Novartis
Novogene Co.
Pfizer
PhoenixMD
Pierre Fabre
Qiagen, N.V.
Riken Genesis
Roche Holding AG
Siemens Healthineers
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
SRL, Inc.
St. Jude Medical
Strand Lifesciences
Takeda Pharmaceutical
Tarceva
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Tianjin Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Company LTD
Xcode Lifesciences
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
American Lung Association
American Medical Association
American Society for Clinical Pathology
American Society of Clinical Oncology
Association for Molecular Pathology
Bpifrance
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
Chinese National Medical Products Administration
College of American Pathologists
Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons
European Medicines Agency
Health Innovation Manchester
Heidelberg University Women's Hospital
Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Agency
Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare
National Cancer Institute
National Coordinator for Health Information Technology
National Institutes of Health
Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Checkpoint Inhibitors for Anti-Cancer Treatment Market 2019-2029
Global Blood Cancer Market Forecast to 2028
Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Forecast 2019-2029
Global Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast 2018-2028
Global Precision Medicine Market Forecast 2019-2029
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article