Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $11bn Biological Drug API Manufacturing Market
03 Dec, 2019, 10:00 GMT
- Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services World Industry and Market Forecast to 2029
- Mammalian Cell Cultures, Microbial Fermentations, and Other Expression Systems; Human Growth Hormones, Insulin, Interferons, Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, and Others Therapeutic Areas
LONDON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The biological drug API manufacturing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2018, Mammalian cell culture systems submarket represents the largest submarket within the biological drug API manufacturing industry.
How this 211-page Visiongain report delivers:
• Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services market forecast to 2029
• Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services market forecast to 2029 by Expression Systems:
• Mammalian cell culture
• Microbial fermentation
• Other expression platforms
• Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services market forecast to 2029 by Therapeutic Area:
• Monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies
• Vaccines
• Insulin therapies
• Interferon therapies
• Growth hormones
• Other Therapeutic Areas
• Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services market forecast to 2029 by Regional and National Market:
• North America: US, Canada
• Europe: Germany, France, the UK, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe
• BRIC: Brazil, Russia, China, India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Singapore
• RoW
• Profiles leading companies that offer biotech API manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical industry. Leading CMOs profiled in this report are:
• Abbvie
• Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
• Catalent
• Celltrion
• Cytovance Biologics
• Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
• GSK
• Lonza
• Patheon N.V.
• Rentschler Biopharma
• Samsung BioLogics
• Sandoz
• Teva
• Provides qualitative analysis: SWOT and STEP Analysis of the biological drug API manufacturing market.
• Key questions answered by this report:
• How is the biological drug API manufacturing services market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the biological drug API manufacturing services market?
• What are the market shares of each main segment of the overall biological drug API manufacturing services market in 2018?
• How will each main biological drug API manufacturing services submarket grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• How will the market shares for biological drug API manufacturing services submarkets develop from 2019 to 2029?
• What will be the main drivers for the overall market from 2019 to 2029?
• How will political and regulatory forces influence the regional markets and submarkets?
• Will leading national biological drug API manufacturing services markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which countries will lead the market in 2029?
• Who are the leading companies and what are their prospects?
• What are the predictions for M&A activity, consolidation for existing players and the potential prospects for new market entrants?
• How will the industry evolve during the period 2019 to 2029, and which trends will be important?
Companies covered in the report include:
Abasria
AbbVie
Accord Healthcare
Acquired Cedarburg Pharmaceuticals
Actavis Generics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Agensys
Althera Technologies
Altus Pharmaceuticals
Amgen
Apotex
Aptuit
arGEN-X
Ascendis Pharma A/S
Asterion
Astra Zeneca
Avid Bioservices Inc
Bakhu Pharma.
Banner Life Sciences
Basaglar
Baxalta
Baxter
Bayer
Bever Pharmaceutical
Biocad
Biocon
Biogen
Biogen Idec
BMS
Boehringer Ingelheim
Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
Bolder BioTechnology
Calico Life Science
Caspugel
Catalent Biologics
Celgene
Celldex Therapautics
Celltrion
Cinfa
CMC Biologics
CMIC Holdings Co. Ltd.
CMO Relthy Laboratórios
Cook Pharmica
Critical Pharmaceuticals
CT Arzneimittel
Cytos Biotechnology
Cytovance Biologics
DPx Fine Chemicals
DPx Holdings B.V.
DSM Biologics
DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals
Eli Lily
EMD Millipore
FDA
Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Filnox Biotech
Fresenius
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
Gallus BioPharmaceuticals,
GE Healthcare
Genentech
GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
Genexine and Handok
Genmab
Genzyme
Germany's Institut für Qualität und Wirtschaftlichkeit im Gesundheitswesen (IQWiG)
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
GSK
Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co.
Hexal
Index Ventures
Infarco
Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Inno Biologics
Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ),
Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
Johnson and Johnson
Johnson Matthey
JSR Corporation
Kalon Biotherapeutics
KBI Biopharma, Inc.
Kemwell
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
Labrys Biologics Inc,
Laureate Biopharma
LG Life Sciences, Ltd.
Lonza
Matrix Laboratories
Merck
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
Mylan
Neopharm
NHS
NICE
Nikon
Nippon kayaku
Norbitec
Novartis
Novasep
Novo Nordisk
Nuron Biotech
Nycomed
Opko Health
Patheon
PelChem
Peregrine Pharmaceuticals
Perrigo
Pfizer
Pharmstandard
Phyton Biotech
Piramal Healthcare
Precision Biologics
Progenics
Quintiles
Rebtschler Biotechnologie
Recepta Biopharma
Redwood Bioscience
Rentschler
Rentschler Biotechnologie
Roche
RoYal DSM
SAFC
Samsung BioLogics
Sanofi
SCM Pharma
Seattle Genetics
ShangPharma
SICOR Biotech
Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
Stada
SunShine Biopharma
SynCo BioPartners
Takeda
Teva
Therapure Biopharma
Thermo Fisher
Toyobo Biologics
Transgene SA
Versartis
Vertex
Vida Pharma
VTU
WHO
WuXi Biologics,
WuXi PharmaTech
Zhangjiang Biotech
Zhejiang Jiang Yuan Tang Biotechnology
ZJ Base
